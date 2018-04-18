Protect Social Security and Medicare from the luxury cruise crowd

So your neighbors takes luxury cruise after luxury cruise, then confide they have no money for food. Of course, they have money for food, they just spent it on cruises. Likewise, House Speaker Paul Ryan gives trillion-dollar tax cuts to billionaires and corporations, then howls that we must gut Social Security and Medicare.

No, Mr. Ryan, we have plenty of money for healthcare and retirement — our “food” — but you just spent it on tax breaks for the rich — our “cruises.”

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Barbara Bush was all class

In an era of “reality politics,” where fake news, fake fiscal conservatives and presidential Cabinet members Members who live off lobbyists, First Lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday, represented ethics, moral, and class.

Emmett Jones, Hyde Park

Let’s pay better attention while driving

Next week marks Illinois’ second annual Distracted Driving Awareness Week – a week when Illinois’ police, safety and transportation organizations work together to help combat the problem of distracted driving.

Each day in the United States, 10 people are killed in distracted-driving crashes, a rate that in 2016 contributed to 37,000 people being killed in crashes, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Many drivers operate on a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality about distracted driving. According to a recent survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 80 percent of drivers believe texting while driving poses a significant danger, yet 35 percent report doing so regularly.

No distraction, whether texting or talking on the phone, is worth a loss of life. These senseless deaths can easily be prevented if drivers simply focused on the core task of driving when behind the wheel.

During Distracted Driving Awareness Week, almost 300 police departments throughout Illinois will be enforcing distracted driving laws. In partnership with AAA and the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association, we also will be in schools and communities educating drivers of all ages about the dangers of distracted driving.

But the most valuable partners in this effort are Illinois drivers. Ample research confirms that taking your hands off the wheel, eyes off the road and mind off driving radically increase the chances of causing a crash. We’re asking you to put aside the texting and the cell phone calls and focus on driving. Distracted Driving Awareness Week is the perfect time to engage in safer driving habits for you and everyone else on Illinois’ roads.

Alicia Lyles

AAA — The Auto Club Group

Chief James Kruger

Oak Brook Police Department

Leo P Schmitz

Director

Illinois State Police

Randall S. Blankenhorn

Illinois Transportation Secretary

Illinois Department of Transportation

Chris Wingate

President

Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association