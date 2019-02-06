As we build a road, we will protect the forest preserves

For years, residents who travel Quentin Road in northern Cook County have voiced concerns regarding traffic congestion and safety. This is why Cook County’s Department of Transportation and Highways has undertaken a thorough process to find a solution to the problems posed by traffic congestion on Quentin Road, taking into consideration community feedback as well as safety and environmental concerns.

While last week’s editorial [“Protect iconic forest preserve from concrete overkill“] stated that a vote on the Quentin Road project is imminent, there are actually no plans for a vote at this time. However, a public hearing will be held this year to give stakeholders an opportunity to comment on the preferred alternative.

Also, the editorial said the county is considering a five-lane road. This is not true. Currently, two proposals remain — a three-lane road allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction with a continuous middle turn lane, and a four-lane road, which adds a turn lane at intersections.

Additionally, the the county transportation department has held a number of public meetings over the last decade and had an extensive public comment period, which ended Nov. 30 and gathered feedback from hundreds of residents. The department is evaluating all comments received and coordinating with resource agencies to identify the preferred alternative and prepare an environmental assessment.

That assessment will address environmental concerns to mitigate the runoff of de-icing agents into wetlands and other areas of the forest preserves, which currently occurs. Any new road constructed will include a new and modern drainage system, which will mitigate runoff of contaminants into the forest preserves.

My team and I are committed to preserving and protecting Cook County’s natural resources, while also ensuring that our residents – including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists — are safe.

We are working with residents, advocates and the forest preserves to ensure that happens.

John Yonan, superintendent,

Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways

Catholic Church right about pot

Catholic Church leaders in Illinois oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana. I’m not a Catholic, but I agree with them. Legalization will make pot more accessible to kids and teenagers, despite age restrictions. That will lead to abuses, just as it does for alcohol and gambling. Lawmakers see a tax on recreational marijuana as a quick budget fix, but we’ll pay for this change with more than dollars.

Julia Smith, Ravenswood Manor

‘Corruption Hall’

Outstanding work by the Sun Times in recent weeks. City Hall should post a large sign: Corruption Hall. The latest Justice Department investigations should bring down about 10 aldermen. What amazing greed.

Daniel Norris, Roselle