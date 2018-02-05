Rauner fails to protect state against industrial polluters

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration has dramatically reduced punishing industrial polluters who ecologically harm water and air. His two Democratic predecessors were much more proactive at penalizing polluters who weaken environmental protections. Industrial water and land pollution is detrimental to the health of humans and can also kill of a vast array of wildlife species. Fining polluters is an effective deterrent that enhances the quality of air and water.

Brien Comerford, Glenview

Kind and generous



I don’t know a thing about Twitter accounts and building brands, and I do not know Richard Roeper personally, but I would like to say Mr. Roeper has certainly built his brand with the children and parents of cancer survivors.

My daughter is a cancer surviver who attends a camp in Lake Geneva called “One Step at a Time.” It gives children with cancer and those who have survived cancer a chance to experience a camp that has a wide range activities, including horseback riding, skiing in the winter and several other activities. My daughter and wife are yearly volunteer councilors at the camp in both the summer and winter.

Mr. Roeper came to the camp last summer and gave his time to show a movie of the live version of “Beauty and the Beast.” The kids were enthralled and enjoyed his company and commentary immensely, an experience many of the children and parents will never forget. After the movie, Mr. Roeper mingled among the survivors and councilors and stayed with them for lunch. We will never forget his kindness and generosity.

Bob Angone, Miramar Beach, Florida

Disbeliever runs for Congress



As the Second World War drew to a close and the Allies liberated those remaining in the Nazi death camps, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was said to tell his troops to take as any photographs as possible because in the future there would be people who would deny that these atrocities ever took place.

We now have one such disbeliever running for the U.S. Congress. This unfortunately speaks to the state of our political system at the present time. The blame has to be placed squarely at the door of the president. Donald Trump and his distorted realities of truth have allowed extremists such as Jones to receive a degree of attention he certainly doesn’t deserve. There are no less than four convicted felons running for public office on the Republican ticket throughout the country.

If we are truly concerned about making America great again, we must make these people aware that there is no place for them in the public arena. Right now, for many running for political offices, there appears to be no room for the truth. Racism, prejudice, discrimination and injustice seems to be the order of the day. It’s time for the voters to let these people know that there is no place for there “fake realities” in a country founded on the principles of liberty and justice for all.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park