Rauner is playing politics with a bill that would make Illinois safer

On Wednesday, Gov. Bruce Rauner had the opportunity to show the citizens of Illinois that he was serious about gun control and was intent on making Illinois place a safer place to live. In typical Bruce Rauner fashion, he failed to do so. He said all the right things, but his arrogant demeanor when asked if he had received a letter from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and if it was in a folder was, “I don’t know. Why don’t you check?” shows that he, like so many of his Republican colleagues, is all talk, no action.

Rauner has ignored the gun legislation on his desk and has offered no indication on whether he will sign it. In all probability, with the primary less than two weeks away, Rauner is willing to play politics with the bill in order to make sure he garners the conservative vote. It is hard to comprehend how a politician (which Rauner often said he wasn’t) is willing to play politics while the safety of human lives lies in the balance. Talk is cheap, governor, and that’s all it seems you ever do … just talk.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Questionable role model



I loved Robert Reich’s column (“Win-at-any-cost mentality is eroding American life,” Thursday).

In this age of #MeToo, I find Ayn Rand’s endorsement of rape as a norm in “The Fountainhead” interesting.

Do the Randians think rape is the norm, too?

I’d also like to point out that “The Fountainhead,” as well as her other novel, “Atlas Shrugged,” is listed in the fiction section … ever wonder why?

I do find some of her other works interesting: In “On Capitalism,” she wrote that child labor was the best thing to have happened because at least someone was bringing home some wages.

What a role model! For whom, I’m not sure.

Leslie McNamara, Portage Park

Disenchanted public



Four years ago, Bruce Rauner captured our imaginations and our votes with talk of being an outsider who would push for term limits and would genuinely challenge politics as usual in Springfield. By failing in those pursuits and otherwise betraying social conservatives as he has, it seems that the only term limit he has enacted is his own. How quickly it seems that the public can become disenchanted.

Scott Annes, Park Ridge