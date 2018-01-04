LETTERS: Regular folks have no real chance of making a difference in elections

Since when do “regular folks” contribute $50 to a politician for an election? I guess I’m not a regular folk (“How to make regular folks’ $50 donations count in elections“). The Jan. 2 editorial focused on money and completely ignored the rules for getting on a ballot, which favors the ruling party. The other not-so-regular folks like me do not like the idea of my tax money being spent foolishly on a system that will not work since nothing stops the rich from spending more than matching donations.

Donald Nauyokas, Brighton Park

Rauner wrong to nix senior program

Thumbs up for reader Daniel Pupo of Orland Park (Letters to the editor — Jan. 2). He pegged Rauner right. He failed us as a governor and as a caring human being. How cruel can one be to veto the senior care program, a program for the most vulnerable of our citizens?

Ann Gutierrez, Tinley Park

Clinton followed others leaders in email debacle

The Department of Justice is “looking into the Clinton email server.” Let’s see, didn’t Colin Powell also use a private email server? Didn’t Madeline Albright? In fact, wasn’t that where Clinton got the idea? Well, if we are going to drag Clinton in for questioning, shouldn’t we bring in the ringleaders, too?

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Wanted: Improvement at city pound

For several years administrators at Chicago’s Animal Care and Control have exhibited incompetence and a callous disregard for the humane and compassionate treatment of many traumatized dogs and cats that have been and are housed there. It’s difficult work and there are good employees who benevolently attempt to treat canines and felines in the best manner possible. Every administrator and employee who works there needs to be a bona fide animal lover who has the qualifications and experience to handle these companion animals in a stressful atmosphere. This agency needs to improve as soon as possible.

Brien Comerford, Glenview