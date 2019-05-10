Sick of robocalls? Forward them to your congressman

Thank you, thank you, thank you, for speaking out on robocalls [Editorial, Wednesday]. I get five to 10 robocalls per day, and they cost me a lot of time, money and aggravation. Having worked in the telecommunications industry in the design and manufacturing of telephone equipment, I can tell you that the technology to stop robocalls would be relatively easy to implement.

In November, 2018, the FCC asked the telco’s to voluntarily implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology by the end of 2019, but this requires the cooperation of all telco’s. The Do Not Call list does not work simply because robocallers do not honor it.

But I have a better plan: On specific dates, everyone place their phone on call forwarding for the day to their favorite member of Congress. Bet Congress would act then!

Ralph Moses, Golden Eagle, Illinois



Fake transparency



When ads for prescription drugs started appearing on television, the drug companies told us to, “Ask your doctor if (the pitched drug) is right for you.” Now, the government will require the prices of drugs costing more than $35 for a month’s supply to be disclosed in the ads.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Historic transparency for American patients is here,” but when it comes to the health of Americans, it is fake transparency. Real transparency would include the cost to manufacture the drug, as well. Then, we could ask ourselves the real question: is the for-(obscene)-profit pharmaceutical industry right for America?

Rick Singer, Niles

Appalling



I have supported the Catholic Church my entire life. When Rev. Michael Pfleger invites a person with the history of Louis Farrakhan to speak at his church, I withdraw all my future support. That Cardinal Blasé Cupich allows this type of hatred to be spewed from a pulpit inside a Catholic house of worship is appalling. Farrakhan routinely preaches hate and divisiveness.

This is not a religious leader who I will follow. Cardinal Cupich, do your job.

Larry Casey. Forest Glen