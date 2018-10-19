ENDORSEMENT: Sam Yingling for Illinois House in the 62nd District

In the general election two years ago, we offered no endorsement in this district.

This time around, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Sam Yingling of Grayslake declined to fill out a questionnaire and sit for an interview with us. But his opponent, Republican Ken Idstein of Grayslake, a senior loan officer, has failed to offer a credible array of policy proposals that might suggest he’d be an improvement.

Yingling, a former Avon Township supervisor, has worked to help consolidate redundant local governmental units, to make the job of Lake County assessor an elected position, and to increase property tax exemptions for homeowners, seniors and veterans. He is endorsed.

