EDITORIAL: And now it’s your turn, Governor, to do more to save Illinois children

Signs and ribbons line the street in front of the Davenport Family Funeral Home, where the visitation of 5-year-old AJ Freund of Crystal Lake is being held on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Crystal Lake. | Mark Black/For the Sun-Times

The evidence is damning again this month. Illinois’ child welfare system, dysfunctional for decades, continues to fail.

Governor after governor has vowed to reform the troubled Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. With each new story of children found hungry and alone in a filthy home, or beaten to death by an angry relative, agency officials have largely blamed understaffing and pleaded for more money and caseworkers.

Let’s tune out the noise of history for a minute, though, and hammer home this basic premise: No child ought to go without food, get beaten up or, worst of all, end up dead, just because they were born to bad parents.

We can do better by our children, and that challenge starts at the top.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is the latest chief executive to promise change for the better. Hold him to it. Demand that he and the new acting director of DCFS, Marc D. Smith, follow through on that promise.

If our state can find money to fix crumbling bridges and roads, then surely we can do the same to shore up crumbling families and keep kids safe, whatever it takes.

We owe it to the memory of 5-year-old AJ Freund, allegedly beaten to death by his parents last month, then wrapped in plastic and tossed in a shallow grave. We owe it to the memory of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, found dead of asphyxiation under a couch in her family’s home two years ago.

We owe it to all the thousands of children, alive or dead, who have suffered abuse or neglect at the hands of adults because DCFS didn’t do its job.

Last week, more evidence emerged that DCFS continues to fail.

The public learned that investigators assigned to A.J.’s family were overloaded with cases in the months before he died. Their caseloads were “well beyond limits” set in a court-ordered consent decree that DCFS has been subject to since 1988, according to American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois lawyer Heidi Dalenberg.

Then there was the alarming report, released last week, from Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino. It is filled with disturbing statistics.

The number of abuse and neglect investigations spiked sharply between 2015 and 2017, increasing by 11 percent, from 67,732 to 75,037.

Calls to the agency’s 24-hour abuse hotline also spiked, from 222,719 in 2015 to 252,568 in 2017.

Investigators confirmed that more than 96,500 children were victims of abuse or neglect.

Children under the age of 1 were the most frequent subjects of abuse and neglect allegations.

Between 2015 and 2017, 102 children who had been subjects of abuse and neglect investigations died.

We see those numbers, and we’re anxious for every vulnerable child out there. Like that newborn boy who was found abandoned in a Hermosa alley last week. Once he’s out of the hospital, he will be placed in a foster family, by DCFS.

In the wake of the recent audit, legislators in this last week made a welcome move that will put more pressure on the agency. A bipartisan group of more than a dozen House and Senate members announced the formation of a child welfare reform caucus that will focus on legislation to improve DCFS — and hold the agency to greater account.

Legislators should also move swiftly to pass a measure proposed by state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) that would require reviews even in some cases where abuse and neglect allegations are not substantiated, or where the family turns down an offer of social services.

As Feigenholtz said, “We want to make sure that there are other sets of eyes on these cases that are so difficult.”

We ask DCFS to do an extremely difficult job. And, ultimately, that job is impossible. We will never, as a society, save every child in need of saving.

But we ought to do our best, which we have never done.

