ENDORSEMENT: Scott R. Britton for Cook County Board in the 14th District

Scott R. Britton, who describes himself as a progressive Democrat, has been a respected Glenview trustee for 12 years. Now he’s looking for a bigger stage, where he vows to be beholden to nobody but the voters.



“I’m not interested in sticking around forever in Cook County government,” he told the Sun-Times Editorial Board. “To a certain extent, that gives me the ability to be independent whenever I want to be. When it’s time for me to be my own man, I will be.”

Britton, a lawyer, wants to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 and expand substance abuse treatment programs.

We were disappointed that the incumbent, Republican Gregg Goslin, also of Glenview, has accused undocumented immigrants of being a strain on Cook County Health and Hospitals System, though he has no numbers to support his claim.

