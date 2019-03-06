Why Americans should visit Selma, Alabama

Marchers, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, pause while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday during the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Selma, Alabama. | Julie Bennett/AP

I marched with Dr. King in Selma in 1965, and I guess I was marching with the Rev. Jesse Jackson then too but didn’t know it. I want to thank him for his piece on Selma as the birthplace of democracy (Monday).

Selma, Alabama, is a place every high school student in the country should visit before being allowed to graduate. It carries for me the memory of an occasion that called forth courage and commitment from within that is indeed the call to freedom.

I know Jesse was with us when we marched with Dr. King in Chicago, then the most segregated city in the nation and maybe still the most segregated city.

Thanks, Jesse. Thanks, Dr. King. Will I see you, dear reader, in Selma next March?

Rev. Richard Lawrence, San Diego

Congress allows drug companies to rip us off

It’s no wonder medical costs for Americans are so high and keep rising. The drug manufacturers continue to rip us off while Congress allows them to make billions of dollars.

I used to live in Indianapolis, where Eli Lilly is based. They’re being praised for reducing the price of insulin injection Humalog, from $329 to about $140 for a rebranded drug. In 1996, when introduced, it cost about $21.

So, after rolling back their 35 price increases to sell it for $140, it will still be much higher than the $38 it sells for in Canada.

I keep trying to explain to my friends in Indianapolis why we have the most expensive health care in the world. They keep sending the same Republicans to Congress.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin