ENDORSEMENT: Sheri Jesiel for Illinois House in the 61st District
Republican Sheri Jesiel of Winthrop Harbor, in the northeast corner of Illinois, knows first-hand how the laws and regulations promulgated in Springfield can help or hinder a business located on a state border. An accountant and former retirement plan administrator, she wants to make sure the Legislature does nothing to unnecessarily burden businesses whose competitors are just a short drive across a state line. She is endorsed.
Also running is Democrat Joyce Mason of Gurnee, a human resources consultant. She’s thoughtful and knowledgeable, and we hope she’ll remain engaged in politics.
