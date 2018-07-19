Sinclair’s planned takeover of WGN is sad news, indeed

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Wednesday it plans to revise its deal to buy Tribune Media, including Chicago’s WGN-TV. | Rahul Parikh/Sun-Times

A sad day, indeed (“Sinclair’s plan to buy WGN is bad news for local news” — July 19 editorial).

Does this mean Sinclair now has a controlled news station here in Chicago to join the other Sinclair-owned stations throughout our nation in streaming Sinclair-regulated news to the Chicago market?

Fortunately, in Chicago, we have ABC, CBS and NBC news stations. They actually believe in a free press and deliver the news.

Maureen McGlone, Uptown

What about development on south, west sides?

Developers plan $5 billion in development in the already-congested Lincoln Park/Bucktown neighborhoods of the city (“A new vision for the North Side” — July 19). Why not look at other areas, particularly on the south and west sides, where this level of transformation with jobs and economic output would help revitalize depressed neighborhoods?

And how is it that the developers will be allowed to pick up valuable real estate at the expense of Chicago citizens who will be on the hook for, as stated in the article, $160 million? Who pays for the infrastructure upgrades estimated at $1 billion? Seems like Chicago taxpayers lose while rich developers win again, at our expense.

Linda Wagner, Norwood Park

Trump won’t protect U.S.

President Donald Trump’s performance in Helsinki, Finland, has removed all excuses from moderate Republicans. You can no longer claim that the president knows what protects the country.

Frank Palmer, Edgewater

Huckabee Sanders chafes at the truth

When I was a little girl, the teachers used to say, when you told a lie, “You need your mouth washed out with soap.” This is what Sarah Huckabee-Sanders needs! How can she fix her mouth to tell such gross lies and sidesteps in order to not admit truth? She is very special in this regard.

Edwina Jackson, Longwood