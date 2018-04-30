Republicans who want to cut SNAP show height of lunacy in a rich country

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas (top left) and Vice-Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa. (top right) with Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla. (bottom) listen as committee members assemble on April 18, 2018 to craft a new farm bill that includes an overhaul of the food stamp program. Republicans want stricter work mandates on the nation's more than 40 million food stamp recipients. | J. Scott Applewhite/ AP Photo

As someone who works at a food pantry here in Chicago, I can say that the administration’s plan to divert millions of dollars from the SNAP program, which helps feeds millions of poor people, is not only the height of lunacy in this country. It also reflects a disregard for poor people by Republicans proposing the legislation.

People who are already hungry will soon be starving, in one of the richest nations in the world. The nominally “Christian” right-wing legislators pushing this bill need to take the crosses off their lapels as they proudly oppress the poor, and remember that Jesus was born abjectly poor.

He would be on the SNAP program today if he was born into the “Trump Empire” rather than the Roman Empire.

Edward David Juillard, Kennedy Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Here’s to the first, unofficial Mike Royko day

It’s hard to believe, but the great Mike Royko will have been dead 21 years today, April 29. Most of us who have a little time on the planet, especially those in Chicago, would be hard-pressed to forget him. During these trying times in America, and most especially Chicago, wouldn’t it be great to hear and read his take on the whole thing?

He had the rare distinction of having appeared in both of Chicago’s major newspapers. Wouldn’t it be great to forget the competition and acknowledge his contribution to Chicago and its readers?

Life goes on, but every once in a while — especially in his case — it’s okay to remember the past. To commemorate Mike, maybe Mayor Emanuel or somebody else in power could proclaim a Mike Royko day.

Bob Angone, Miramar Beach, Florida

Illinois Dems showed cowardice when real change was within reach

It seems the Democratically-controlled Illinois General Assembly couldn’t muster enough votes to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill that required increased licensing requirements and fees for gun dealers. The reason given was fear of payback in the November elections.

Although I usually blame Republicans for standing in the way of sensible gun regulations, this failure to act just proves that political cowards come in all stripes.

Ken Kramer, Glen Ellyn

Mental illness isn’t a gateway to murder

I cringe whenever I read articles like the recent editorial “Illinois can do more to keep guns from the mentally ill.” Articles like that unfairly stigmatize mental illness. Mental illness should not be stigmatized as a gateway to murder. That kind of stigma leads to a dangerous syllogism: The murderer is mentally ill. You are mentally ill. Therefore, you are a murderer.

It’s not mental illness that pulls the trigger. It’s moral illness.

Marie Anderson, La Grange