Sports fields are fine, but what about access for the disabled at CPS schools?

Chicagoans know their numbers. Most of them can tell you which sport legends wore number 23 for the Bulls, 34 for the Bears, 9 for the White Sox, 10 on the Cubs, and 9 for the Blackhawks.

Many Chicagoans and can even tell you Lane Tech high school is located at 2500 W. Addison St., Margie’s Candies is in the 1900 and 2000 block of North Western Avenue, and where stores and restaurants are just by giving telling you the block number in hundreds.

But I’m willing to bet that almost all Chicagoans can’t tell you what 1 billion and .005 refer to.

One billion dollars is the amount of capital spending planned by the Chicago Public Schools for the next few years. And, as Chris Yun of Access Living has noted, only about $500,000 of that — just .005 percent of the total — is dedicated to “making schools accessible to people with disabilities.”

According to the Americans With Disabilities Act, “Compliance is required up to the point the 20 percent cost cap is reached, even where it does not result in a fully accessible path of travel.”

I was never a math person, but 20 percent of $1 billion is not $500,000, or is this the new math Sister Patience used to warn me about in grade school?

CPS spin tacticians will cite the problem of older buildings and the risk of structurally damaging them by making “their” buildings accessible to all. I believe the real reason, though, is that schools with spanking new “fields of dreams” will bring in more votes than making a school more accessible for students.

A high school that screams for an ADA-compliant elevator is Steinmetz, which has suffered from dwindling enrollment. While CPS and many people in the community are boasting about Steinmetz’ new baseball, softball and track facilities, at a cost of up to $4.9 million, not one mention has been made about doing anything to help students with mobility issues get to upper floors.

Is this 2018 or 1972?

Walter Brzeski, Dunning

Not the Wharton model

That’s some business model that Donald Trump is incorporating into our economy.

First he initiates senseless tariffs against China that cause U.S. farmers needless financial stress. Then he straps taxpayers with the burden of paying off the farmers for their unnecessary financial stress.

In the meantime, China goes someplace else for those same products that U.S. farmers now see withering on the vines.

I seriously doubt that’s how it’s taught at the Wharton School of Business.

Robert Ory, Elgin

The Fake News begins at the White House