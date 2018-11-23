A senator’s heroic lesson in not feeling sorry for ourselves

I was just a year or two away from being draft-eligible for the Vietnam War, and I never served in the military. I was a strong opponent of the war, but I always admired the warriors, the men and women who did serve.

On Veterans Day this year, I was watching one of the cable talk shows, which had Sen. Tammy Duckworth recounting what she called her “Alive Day”: the day she almost died but didn’t. She was piloting a Blackhawk helicopter in Iraq when it was blown out of the sky, and lost both her legs and partial use of her right arm.

As I listened to her speak, it was hard to put into words how proud I felt to have her as my representative to the U.S. Senate. She is nothing short of an American hero. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, she lives each day giving thanks to her buddies in battle, who wouldn’t leave for mutilated body behind. They are why she was celebrating her Alive Day, instead of it being the anniversary of her death. I was so moved by her smile, her genuine, selfless smile. If she can smile and give thanks after having suffered what she suffered, can’t we all? A most happy Thanksgiving weekend, senator!

Michael F. DeSantiago, Niles

Attacking Adm. McRaven

President Donald Trump has some serious misconceptions regarding retired Adm. William McRaven, and I personally view an attack on this decorated military hero as bordering on treasonous. When I had the privilege of serving in the armed forces, I understood the meaning of service with honor. Trump should read the facts about the mission of the Navy Seals, and their capture of Osama bin Laden, and perhaps Adm. McRaven’s unblemished record will speak for itself.

William M. Baxter, Austin

Open season

With the official announcement that he is siding with Saudi Arabia regarding the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, President Donald Trump just told the world that it is now “open season” on Americans overseas.

And a weapons contract pays for the “hunting license.”

Jim Tomczyk, Forest Glen

Obstructing justice

We know for as certain as anyone can be that the Saudi crown prince ordered the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. Yet President Donald Trump is doing everything he can to obstruct justice for the crime.

An accessory-after-the-fact is someone who assists 1) someone who has committed a crime, 2) after the person has committed the crime, 3) with knowledge that the person committed the crime, and 4) with the intent to help the person avoid arrest or punishment.

I rest my case.

Lee Knohl, Evanston