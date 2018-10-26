Teachers don’t need to carry guns in schools

As president of the League of Women Voters of the Palos Orland Area and under the auspices of the League of Women Voters of Illinois, I am writing to inform your readers about a resolution before the Illinois Association of School Boards Conference in November. This is Resolution #2, the resolution to provide firearms and training to teachers and staff. If this resolution passes, the IASB will actively seek sponsors and advocate for legislation to arm teachers and school staff. We are recommending that the delegates vote NO.

We would like the public to be aware of some alternative, more positive ways to address this issue that can provide support as well as safety for the students.

For example: 1. Support legislation that would fund School Resource Officers in all schools in Illinois. The officer works in collaboration with the school and the community as a resource for safety and security issues and can be actively involved in a Threat Assessment Team that identifies high risk students and channels them for appropriate treatment. 2. If costs are a prohibitive factor, then consider supporting legislation that would fund metal detectors in all schools in Illinois, an approach that is far safer than the introduction of firearms, which can contribute to accidental deaths.

Elaine Savage, president,

League of Women Voters of the Palos Orland Area

Stealing from Medicare and Social Security

Like all his fellow members of Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell can look forward to a more-than-comfortable pension and medical care, if needed, by the best doctors in the best hospitals. To help pay for these perks, ol’ Mitch wants to make reductions in Medicare coverage and Social Security benefits. Making cuts in Social Security is akin to stealing from your mother.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville

Raise your voice

Only about 27 percent of eligible Asian-American voters voted in the 2014 midterms — compared with a national average of about 37 percent of Americans (New York Times). As an India-American woman, it can sometimes feel like no one represents my interests or my community. I remember the excitement I felt when I researched my first ballot, followed by the frustration that nobody representing my district made any mention of my community or the issues closest to my heart.

Even if I don’t have my ideal ballot or candidate, my vote allows me to represent my community and elevate the issues I care about. Voting allows us to raise our voices, to shape the world around us, and to be seen and heard. Please join me in voting — be seen and be heard.

Akanksha Shah, South Loop