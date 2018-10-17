ENDORSEMENT: Terry Link for Illinois Senate in the 30th District

Terry Link, Democratic nominee for Illinois Senate in the 30th District, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | senatorlink.com

As Assistant Majority Leader in the Senate, Sen. Terry Link was charged with gathering votes in the chamber for the “grand bargain” budget negotiated in 2017 by Senate President John Cullerton and then-Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno to end two years of impasse.

The Senate failed to approve the grand bargain, but Link, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, is convinced the effort was worthwhile. “It led to getting a budget done” later that summer, he says, “and getting some smart-minded moderate Republicans to vote with us on that.”

Link has been a state senator since 1997. Experience matters. We endorse him over Republican Soojae Lee, a lawyer from Buffalo Grove.

