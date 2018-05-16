The Sun-Times’ editorial “Let’s quit beating up on the Obama Center’s locale in Jackson Park” is, to borrow from the editorial itself, puzzling. To say that this lawsuit is “last- minute” and “11th-hour” misses several points simultaneously. First, the issue of confiscating public space — 19.3 acres of Jackson Park — for a private enterprise — the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) — has been a well-reported source of concern since the Obama Foundation announced last year that its facility would not be administered by the National Archives.
Next, this “late-to-the-game” characterization presupposes that the approvals process is in its final stages, when in fact federal-level reviews are in their infancy.
We fully expect the Plan Commission, the City Council, and any other municipal agency with jurisdiction over the OPC to “get on board” (as Mayor Rahm Emanuel told them to do) and rubber-stamp the project, as did multiple municipal agencies (many unanimously) when the Jackson Park land transfer was approved. But, thankfully, the OPC is also subject to federal reviews because Jackson Park is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Those reviews include the National Environmental Policy Act, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act, and compliance with the Urban Park Recreation Recovery (UPARR) program under the National Park Service — all still ongoing. The Cultural Landscape Foundation is an “official consulting party” in the federal-level process.
SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.
We would also dispute the “distinction without a difference” observation concerning “library” vs. “center.” A presidential library administered by the National Archives is subject to a higher level of public oversight than a private enterprise.
Finally, rather than “beating up on the Obama Center’s locale in Jackson Park,” why don’t we stop beating up on Jackson Park itself? WBEZ recently published a study about the substantial, vacant city-owned land in the area, along with the considerable holdings of the University of Chicago, which successfully bid to host the OPC. Why isn’t that land being used for the OPC?
The confiscation of parkland, especially for a private enterprise such as the Obama Presidential Center, sets a bad precedent for land use and urban planning. It effectively signals that parks are de facto potential building sites rather than shared public assets.
Charles A. Birnbaum, FASLA, FAAR
President & CEO, The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Middle East conflict made worse by Trump
In regards to the May 15 article about Father Michael Pfleger’s opinion about Gov. Bruce Rauner and the death penalty for anyone who executes a police officer, did he ever consider this?
He once said, as well as many others always say, that the police are held to a higher standard and should always be treated more harshly for their wrongdoing. So if that’s the case, if anyone executes a police officer, they should, in fact, face the death penalty. Plus, he was way off-base to even bring race into this, and to even mention hate crimes in regards to the death penalty.
So with that being said, Father Pfleger should understand why Gov. Rauner wants the death penalty for anyone who executes a police officer. They protect the citizens in every community and city across Illinois. If Pfleger doesn’t want the death penalty, then the thugs should reconsider not executing our police. If not, then face the consequences.
John Moravecek, Naperville