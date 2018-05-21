Those who could end the gun violence would rather let children die

Crosses line the lawn in front of Santa Fe High School on Monday in Santa Fe, Texas. The crosses are a memorial to the victims of last Friday's shooting when 17-year-old student shot and killed 10 people there. | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

It is increasingly obvious that the people who could do something about gun violence – politicians, gun owners, judges and NRA members — would rather tolerate the murder of children than accept minimal gun control. They apparently believe that the “right of the people to keep and bear arms,” which is constitutionally limited to members of “a well regulated militia,” is more important than the life and liberty of the rest of us.

Bob Barth, Edgewater

Real cause of Chicago violence

What planet do you come from? Violence in Chicago is due to a broken society and a culture of death. The community will suffer until they change their hearts and habits. It’s not Martians or policemen who are responsible for the violence. It’s the community and its leaders!

Michael Gavin, Salem, Kentucky

Court rulings reveal anti-gun extremism

Interesting, is it not, that so far all of the Chicago Sun-Times’ “31 bullet” points put the onus on lawful gun owners and gun sellers. Not one word from the Sun-Times demanding that local, state and federal governments “play fair” and avoid financially or bureaucratically burdensome regulations intended to severely restrict or prohibit firearms ownership. Indeed, those are exactly the points made by federal courts in both the Heller decision and a 2012 Illinois case pertaining to the state’s unconstitutional prohibitions on concealed carry. In both cases, the federal courts ruled against draconian laws.

The Sun-Times ignores these government abuses as if they never existed and never will exist. We cannot trust a government (nor the media) that cannot first trust us.

Jeffrey L. Frischkorn, Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio

Lady Liberty rethinks things



Lady Liberty, standing tall in New York harbor, must be crying tears of woe. No longer do we welcome the wretched from other shores. There are those who want to be much more selective. They would prefer a welcoming message at the base of the Statue of Liberty that reads: “We welcome all who are well read, well bred and light in color.” What a shame.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park