Columnist Mona Charen’s criticism demeans transgender people

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, applauds with her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vermont this month. | Charles Krupa/AP

Mona Charen’s column published by the Sun-Times on Aug. 16 belittles and demeans the lived experiences of transgender people (“Liberals go gaga over ‘historic’ win by transgender candidate”).

By calling transgender people “the flavor of the month” and spouting with no scientific data that “most” transgender children are “going through a stage,” Charen only underscores the need to lean in and listen to transgender people, not denigrate them.

Transgender people face significant challenges as they bravely live their lives consistent with their gender identity. And, as evidenced by Charen’s column, they live in a society that does not respect or appreciate transgender lives.

At Equality Illinois, we often hear stories from transgender Illinoisans all over the state about how they are not treated fairly and equally in the workplace, doctor’s offices and schools. The data bears this mistreatment and discrimination out.

According to the 2015 U.S. Trans Survey, 28 percent of transgender Illinoisans who held or applied for a job during the year before the survey reported being fired, denied a promotion or not hired for a job they applied for because of their gender identity or expression. In other words, they experienced workplace discrimination simply because of who they are.

Twenty-one percent of transgender Illinoisans report experiencing some form of housing discrimination, such as being evicted from their home or denied a home or apartment because of who they are. And 24 percent of respondents in Illinois did not see a doctor when they needed to because of fear of being mistreated as a transgender person.

Transgender people also experience significant rates of violence. In 2017, 28 transgender people were killed in the United States. So far, in 2018, at least 16 have been killed.

These are the lived experiences of transgender people. But we believe we can build a better Illinois. It’s why we at Equality Illinois and the many amazing LGBTQ organizations in Illinois fight to ensure that our laws affirm transgender lives. It’s why we also work to educate people, including policymakers, business leaders, and faith communities, across Illinois about the experiences of transgender people.

Transgender Illinoisans deserve better from the Chicago Sun-Times than Charen’s column. Trans rights are human rights.

Mike Ziri, director of public policy

Equality Illinois

Free speech wins out over censorship

Censorship is saying: ‘I’m the one who says the last sentence. Whatever you say, the conclusion is mine’ (“Facebook takes down 652 accounts, linked to Russia, Iran” — Tuesday).

But the internet is like a tree that is growing. The people will always have the last word — even if someone has a very weak, quiet voice. Such power will collapse because of a whisper.

Alex Enriquez via Facebook