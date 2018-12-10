Trump pick for U.N. ambassador every bit as qualified as Obama’s pick

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. | AP file photo

A perfect example of the hypocrisy in the media involves the replacement of the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. President Trump just announced that he has chosen Heather Nauert to replace her, and the Democrats and much of the news media are going nuts saying that she isn’t qualified and that she worked for Fox News.

My guess is that 95 percent of Americans don’t know how hypocritical that is. President Obama named Samantha Powers as the ambassador. She was a journalist and worked for liberal Harvard, but she had no government experience. But she was approved and even Republicans voted for her, respecting Obama power to make his choice. My guess is that not one Democrat will support Trump’s choice of Nauert despite her incredibly strong resume.

Yes, she worked at Fox News, but she also was a government affairs consultant for 20 years, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations,and an outstanding spokesperson for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. She was named Under Secretary of State of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

But in our bizarre world of hypocrisy, none of that makes any difference.

Randy Rossi, Grayslake

Don’t rush to impeachment

The media is replete with stories about President Trump’s unsavory and perhaps illegal dealings with Russians (one wonders if there are not similar issues with regard to the Saudis.) Those reports, combined with the Democrats forthcoming control of the House, have led to ever more speculation that Trump should, and will, be impeached.

As a life-long, rock-ribbed Republican, I find Trump, the populist, as objectionable as any Democrat and would most like to see him unseated as soon as possible. Without, however, a very good chance of a conviction, impeachment would be a legal and political mistake of the first order. Based on the information now available to the public and given the GOP’s control of the Senate, the body charged with the decision on conviction, conviction seems most unlikely. If he were acquitted, which, barring new and damning credible evidence, seems probable, Trump would characterize himself as a political martyr and improve, perhaps substantially, his odds of being re-elected.

Let us recall Robert’s Rules of Order (everything in its time and place) and avoid a premature impeachment of Trump simply because we find him to be dangerous and distasteful president and might delight in his discomfiture.

William P. Gottschalk, Lake Forest