Follow the money
So there are 62 acres of open green space just south of the Loop? Should it be turned into a new park in an extremely congested neighborhood? Hell no, let’s “develop” every square inch!
Why? Easy. Follow the money. Urbs in Horto, my eye!
Richard D. Nowak, South Loop
Parkland not so sacred after all
As a young boy I lived at 6030 Stony Island and just across the street from Jackson Park. It was a magical place where a lad could launch himself into any world he dreamed. We ran, climbed trees, played ball, and had snowball fights. We were far from the city, at least in our minds. It was our place. Old people still pointed out where the World’s Fair was in the park and along the Midway Plaisance around the corner.
Now it seems that the park isn’t so sacred as c envisioned and people believed. There is so much open space in blighted areas of the city that would truly benefit from President Obama’s library. Why must we urbanize our beautiful parks?
Robert W. Dart, Niles
Mel, we’re done with you
It’s bad déjà vu all over again every time I see Mel Reynolds’ picture on the cover of the paper. Like former governor Rod Blagojevich, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. With him finally going to jail again, as if there was ever any doubt, he asks us a question, which I am happy to answer. “How long does a person have to keep paying for his mistakes?” he asks. For as long as you keep making them, Mel.
Now the three-time loser vows that when he gets out of jail, again, he will go home. To Africa. “I’m done with America,” he quivers. I can quite comfortably tell you, sir, that America is most definitely done with you.
Scot Sinclair, Third Lake