Uber drivers in Chicago and a living wage: How we can make that happen

For-hire drivers and their supporters rally this month in favor of New York City legislation that put a cap on ride-hailing vehicles outside the headquarters of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. | Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

We very much appreciate your Friday editorial about the pay for Uber drivers, “Take a Cue from New York.” It’s clear that ride share companies like Uber and Lyft must be regulated, as more than 100,000 of their cars now flood our streets.

You support making sure these drivers can make a living wage. We hope you also will support a one-year moratorium on their hiring new drivers, as the New York City Council did last week. We are demanding such a suspension here, so that we can carefully assess what must be done to bring some rationality to our traffic problems. We hope you will join us in that effort.

Fayez Khozindar

Executive Director

United Taxidrivers Community Council

Sting operations work

Police sting operations are among the most effective means law enforcement agencies have to combat crime. Virtually every police department uses sting operations, and have been doing so for at least the last 100 years.

A sting operation is implemented when a rash of crimes of a similar type occur in a specific area. The premise is this: Your normal, law-abiding citizen won’t take the “bait” and commit a crime; only people who are criminally inclined will do so.

Let’s use the example of the “bait truck” sting that’s been in the local news. If you parked a delivery truck anywhere in America, every single law-abiding citizen would walk right past. They wouldn’t give the truck a second look. Only the criminally inclined, on the lookout for an easy score, would approach the truck and check it out.

The idea that race plays a factor in sting operations is entirely false. It’s like fishing; one does not know who’s going to take the bait.

Michael O’Brien, Norwood Park

So much for the haters

August 8, 1925: 30,000 or so members of the Ku Klux Klan march in Washington.

August 12, 2018: 30 or so white supremacists march in Washington.

Sometimes history doesn’t quite repeat itself.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn