‘Sanctuary cities’ don’t care when restaurants exploit undocumented workers

Mattresses, furniture and litter are scattered below the 18th Street Bridge adjacent to Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown. It's here, “debajo del puente,” that many Latino men who are shuffled between low-wage, long-hour jobs at Asian restaurants settle in at night when they cannot afford the cost of staying at an employment agency or nearby hotel. | Alexandra Arriaga/Sun-Times

As I read the article “Chinatown job agencies, Asian restaurants ‘exploit’ Latinos, say workers, suit” (Oct. 7), two questions came to mind regarding Chicago and other sanctuary cities like San Francisco. On the one hand, is sanctuary first and foremost a program designed to allow the undocumented to build a life with dignity? Or, on the other hand, is it a program more designed to allow employers access to cheap unskilled labor with no labor rights, no job protections, zero benefits, and no right to complain since you risk being reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

I think the latter, actually. Why hire a low-skilled American citizen who will come with a multitude of labor rights and job protections, when you can hire an undocumented low-skilled worker really cheap, without any of that baggage? An employer’s dream, and the sanctuary cities are fine with it.

Some sanctuary.

Neil Gaffney, Lake View

Apocalypse America

It is the year 2028. President Mike Pence and the Congress, claiming massive technical interference, eliminate all elections. All previously elected positions will now be filled by the Republican National Committee. There are only two classes in society: the ultra-rich and the indigent.

Due to massive chemical and industrial pollution, and the privatization of health care, average life expectancy has dropped to 56 years and four months.

Those who are fortunate enough to be working have menial, manual labor jobs. Due to artificial intelligence and advanced technology, there is no need for an educated work force. Children no longer go to school.

At dinner, children ask their parents, “Why are we poor, and why are you and Daddy so sad all the time?” The parents say, “We are doing the best we can, but this is just the way things are these days,” all the time knowing those are lies.

And after they put the kids to bed, mommy and daddy sit on the edge of their bed, put their heads in their hands and say to themselves “Why didn’t we do something back in 2018 when we could have?”

Sleep tight, 2028 America.

Greg Stone, Elgin

Columbus or calzone?

A movement is afoot to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day. Now what do we do with Pulaski Day? Maybe we should call it Pierogi Day, so as to include all those who enjoy the pierogi’s many tasty varieties — potato, cheese, cabbage, etc. — without regard to race, color, or creed. It would only be the PC thing to do.

We could just call Columbus Day, Calzone Day instead, and achieve the same result.

Edward D. Lasky, Edgewater

Toddler killed

A two-year-old child was shot and killed over the weekend, and yet it seems activists and ministers were more concerned about the verdict from the Jason Van Dyke trial. A child was shot and killed. Where is the outrage?

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood