WATCH: Vicki Reece of ‘Joy of Mom’ on how to deal with friends who disappoint

Vicki Reece, Founder of "Joy of Mom," an on-line community of people sharing ideas and inspiration about motherhood and families.

Miriam Webster defines friendship as “the state of being friend” and “a warm and kind feeling or attitude.” For most of us, friendship is an vital part of our daily lives and can sometimes be as important as our family ties. Plus, friendship is good for us.

Studies have shown that friendships makes people happier, healthier and even live longer.



Maintaining friendships, though, can be tricky business as Vicki Reece of “Joy of Mom” found out the hard way. In this video column for the Sun-Times, Reece suggests we should stop making excuses for friends who continually let us down.

Reece is the founder of “Joy of Mom,” a popular on-line community focused on all things mom and family-related.

Transcript of Vicki Reece

Hi! I’m Vicki Reece from Joy of Mom for the Chicago Sun-Times and I’ve been thinking a lot about this lately:

“When someone shows you who they are believe them; the first time.”

Wow. This powerful quote from Maya Angelou speaks volumes.

From the very first time I heard it, I shook my head and probably did a little shout out of “Amen!” I only wished I would have taken Miss Maya’s words to heart.

And to action.

I would say I’m a keen observer of people. I’m highly conscious of being ‘present and ‘tuned-in’.

I pay attention. Always. That’s not my issue.

But what is – is looking through my own lens and making excuses for other people’s actions. Hmm. Sound familiar?

Maybe they are in a super stressful period, or too busy to follow through on crystal clear commitments (with way too many reminders to count), or maybe I was just so overwhelmed and simply needed their assistance so much that I put up with less than I – or anyone – deserves. So no more.

From now on I’m…

Not making excuses for others.

Not dragging people along and pulling the weight of what they are supposed to do.

Letting people be accountable for their own actions.

And taking Miss Maya Angelou’s quote to heart (and action!) “When someone shows you who they are believe them; the first time.”

So that’s what’s been on my mind lately. What’s on yours? I’d love to hear from you!

Until next time, I’m Vicki Reece for the Sun-Times.

Check back soon for another Vicki Reece video commentary on everything mom.

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH: Vicki Reece on rethinking Mother’s Day.

WATCH: Food We Love: Vicki Reece’s zesty coffee recipe