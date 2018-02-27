What good is government that won’t protect us against gun violence?

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on Wednesday two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

If it were true that the answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, why does Congress insist on keeping its buildings gun-free? And why are you not allowed to bring a gun into an NRA office or into an NRA convention? The fact is that police officers (that is, good guys with guns) with many years experience have been gunned down before being able to pull out their guns.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purpose.

When gun manufacturers’ desire to optimize profits trumps the right of 350 million Americans to live free of gun violence, do we still have a democracy? What good is a government that refuses to perform its most basic task of protecting its citizens?

As an example of governmental failure to protect, why are terrorist suspects on no-fly list allowed to buy semi-automatic weapons? Why would anyone not in a war need such a weapon?

Other first-world countries have their share of mentally ill people. The difference is that the U.S. is the only one with easy access to guns. Ever since Australia passed strict gun control laws, many years ago, its gun death toll fell dramatically, including gun suicides.

Lanlan Hoo, Wheaton

Regulate weapons



One of The National Rifle Association’s strongest advocates, Donald Trump, has suggested that arming teachers would be a way to prevent more mass school shootings. That same reasoning would say that we should arm popcorn sellers at movie theaters and ushers at churches.

Let’s keep military style weapons, whose very purpose is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time, out of the hands of ordinary Americans. Let’s do background checks on everyone who wants to acquire any other gun. Persons with mental health issues should not be allowed to obtain a weapon. Let’s require a government license for EVERY sale of ANY legal weapon.

Let’s look to other countries that have found a way to solve the problem of civilians, guns, and the carnage that can occur.

It’s not about the freedom of the Second Amendment. It’s about my right to move about in my daily life without the fear of being shot. We regulate cars, dogs, cab drivers, and doing major renovations to a home. Why not regulate weapons that can take away my freedom to live?

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Red flag



As a taxpayer, your watchdog article on the hiring of Lauran Durkin was well founded and a good red flag. We need more watchdogs. However, it failed to say that the state is mandated to use the Rutan hiring practice, under which the interviewers of a job seeker cannot see the job seeker’s resume or past work history. Whoever gets the highest score in the interviewing process gets the job.

As a state worker, I have seen politicals being hired who do awesome jobs and care about the state, and then there are those who couldn’t care less. So it’s a toss-up. Perhaps the watchdogs would do better at growling than at barking.

Cynthia Hilding, La Grange

Environmental risk



As a Wisconsin resident, I am adamantly opposed to the commercial/industrial Great Lakes Compact Exception Request by Gov.

Scott Walker for the benefit of Foxconn.

This information should have been known BEFORE Walker entered into any agreements with Foxconn. It’s an environmental risk that unnecessarily depletes a limited supply of clean drinking water.

Bill Stanfield, Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Find different solution



A definite NO to allow a exception to allow Foxconn to use 5.8 million gallons of Lake Michigan water a day for there manufacturing process. Another means or solution should be found before using precious Lake Michigan drink water.

James McGowan, Alsip

Cheapening life



Life is fragile, precious and fleeting. The tragic death of the police commander and the young people in Florida are prime examples of this truism.

God’s greatest creation is a miracle. The human body is an amazing vehicle that is self-regulating with essential functions that are automatic. It can defend itself when injured and is topped with a mind that can think backward and forward.

For one human being to snuff out this miracle of creation is an abomination. When it happens through either war or an act of violence, it is clear evidence that we as a species have not reached a high level of development. We are still exhibiting primitive instincts such as tribalism, survival of the fittest, self-preservation and mental instability.

The loss of a miracle of life should only occur in a natural way such as old age or by accident. When it occurs through violence of any kind, life is cheapened and indicates a disease of the spirit and soul.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park