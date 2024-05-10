Democratic National Convention should springboard support for Chicago's small businesses

This summer’s Democratic National Convention will be more than just four days of fanfare and prime-time speeches; it will also be an opportunity to boost and invest in our local businesses so they can benefit long past August. Our city will be in the national spotlight, and our small business community must be at the forefront of that attention.

Chicago is no stranger to the Democratic values that will be on full display at the convention. We’re a union town with a history of welcoming immigrants from around the world, and we stand as a beacon of progressive values in the Midwest. We’re perfectly suited to host the convention, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rooted in that history is our strong, diverse small business community. While out-of-town guests will attend events at the United Center, McCormick Place and other top-tier venues, our local shops, restaurants, production crews and vendors will be there, too, in full force. Our small business community members have been, and continue to be, the backbone of our great city. The economic benefits yielded from the convention provide a prime opportunity to keep uplifting our ma-and-pa shops.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee launched its vendor directory and venue map, a one-stop shop for the convention’s 50,000 expected visitors. Thanks to this resource, the delegates, elected officials, volunteers and journalists converging at the convention will have thousands of local vendors at their fingertips to experience Chicago’s best hospitality.

I’m thrilled to already see more than 100 Latino-owned businesses in the directory, offering services like catering, printing, web design, construction and more. Our community has already made a strong impact on the convention and will continue to do so in the coming months.

As we work to make this year’s convention the most inclusive yet, it is crucial we have experienced leaders guiding us every step of the way. More than 20 organizations from around our great state are coming together as members of the host committee’s Business Diversity Advisory Council to spread the wealth as venues are booked, contracts are signed, orders are placed and stages are built. I could not be more proud to see Jackie Gomez, executive director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association, serving as co-chair.

By turning this council’s insight into action, the convention team is one step closer to achieving our shared vision of maximizing diverse business participation in this summer’s events. Their events, like the recent vendor summit that welcomed more than 200 participants at the United Center and virtually, are critical for our small, diverse organizations.

It is going to take all of us to show the world everything Chicago. Our small businesses deserve to be celebrated during the convention — as well as the days after delegates return home and the cameras stop rolling.

Too often, large-scale events touch down in our city like a tornado sweeping up all the economic benefits with them on their way out. There is untapped talent our city has to offer, and it is critical to push for more permanent resources like the ones being built for the convention.

Together, we can show the world the true story of Chicago — our conviction, heart and strength of all our communities, including the small business community.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas serves the 36th Ward on the Northwest Side.

