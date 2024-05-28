City needs a clear plan for managing protestors at Democratic convention

In less than three months, Chicago will welcome thousands of delegates, public officials, staff, members of the national and international media and others for the Democratic National Convention. The event provides a unique opportunity to showcase Chicago.

Political party conventions also allow people to draw attention to issues of concern. Conventions let all people who feel strongly about public policy issues express themselves to assembled public officials and media. For that reason, conventions have become the site of large demonstrations on a wide array of issues in recent years, from universal health care to opposition to military actions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois underscored this point at a recent news conference, contending that the city is not currently prepared to ensure that activists are able to exercise their right to free expression protected by the First Amendment. We pointed out that the city and its convention partners need to prepare and publicize a specific, detailed plan for locations and times of demonstrations during the convention week so that those organizing such events are able to plan and exercise their right to expression in a peaceful and a lawful manner.

City officials pushed back. They pointed to the 2012 NATO summit and claimed they are “ready” for protesters. What city officials fail to acknowledge is that in 2012 the city actively embraced its responsibility to protect free expression and public safety. Working with groups seeking to protest and free expression advocates, the city announced the parameters of free speech zones (including one in Grant Park), allowed a major rally on Daley Plaza and permitted a massive march south on Michigan Avenue.

With the 2024 Democratic convention fast approaching, the city has yet to seriously engage those seeking to protest or other advocates in the same way that guided the planning for NATO. The city’s persistent refusal to provide specific details about where and when free speech activities will be entertained gives rise to unfortunate narratives. Some media reports have argued that Chicago is not a city that welcomes free expression, pointing to the police violence that marked the 1968 Democratic National Convention. This narrative ignores the reality that protests and demonstrations take place every week in Chicago without suppression or disruption.

A second, more troubling story being told is that protests and demonstrations are all violent and dangerous, suggesting that if Chicago permits free expression activity it will devolve into lawlessness and riots. This suggestion led some to call for the cancellation of the in-person portion of the event. No one should buy that story.

Another unintended consequence of failing to shape a strategy for demonstrations is that some will choose to operate outside of any permitting process — believing that the city is working to block them from speaking out on issues about which they feel passionately.

City officials can set things back on course simply by enunciating a specific, detailed plan to guide protests. First, the city should announce as soon as possible the size and location of free speech zones around the United Center and McCormick Place — allowing those protesting to know how close they will be located near delegates and public officials and how many people can assemble at one time. Likewise, the city should make clear if demonstrations will be allowed in iconic Chicago locations — including Grant Park, Daley Plaza, and other locations. Demonstrators will want to access these locales to connect their messages to Chicago for those watching protests through the media.

Next, the city should reduce insurance requirements for those seeking to organize protests — especially at sites like Daley Plaza. While many of the events around the convention will carry a high entry fee, protesters should not have to raise large sums of money simply to have their voices heard on public property.

The city also should make transparent plans for public transportation during the Democratic convention. Many demonstraters rely on buses and trains to reach locations downtown or near the convention sites. So do Chicagoans who use the CTA each day. We should know whether the city plans to raise bridges and curtail transportation, as it did during the demonstrations after George Floyd’s murder.

Calls for a clear plan for protests for the Democratic convention are not a criticism of city officials. Rather, the goal is to show that Chicago can plan for — and embrace — protest and dissent on our streets. Many of those seeking to protest — and those supporting free expression — stand ready to work with the city to advance this process.

A great city like ours can make the convention work for everyone, including accommodating protesters. But we need a public plan.

Colleen K. Connell is a lawyer and the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

