Every Chicagoan can help make our summers safer from gun violence

Like many Chicagoans, our lives have been personally impacted by the presence of violence and the loss of loved ones in this city. As the season changes, we are increasingly concerned about our youth because of the potential for violence during the summer months.

To foster a safer summer for youth and young adults, we would like to share a few ways Chicagoans can get involved by either communing together in response to or reflection on past loss, or by supporting grassroots community efforts across the city. Together we can help to reaffirm the dignity, beauty, and possibility of every Chicagoan.

This year on June 2, my (Cleopatra’s) daughter, Hadiya Pendleton, would have been 27 years old. Unfortunately, her life was cut short on Jan. 29, 2013 by gun violence when she was just 15 years old after returning home from participating in President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Living without her is an impossible task that I work to master daily. No one should have to imagine being in my shoes, not even me. However, far too many families can now relate to this travesty, and it must stop.

In response to this reality, Hadiya’s Promise hosted an annual Party4Peace in Hadiya Pendleton Park, a park developed in her memory to create a safe space for youth and their families. The Party4Peace theme this year is a call to action for a safer summer for Chicago youth.

To optimize the caring voices (people) of Chicago, a few organizations have collaborated to establish the first annual Chicago Peace Week to act as a feeder leading into the ongoing National Gun Violence Awareness month: Wear Orange activities across this great city. The goal is to activate and provide resources through engagement to as many individuals and families possible.

This year, Wear Orange weekend is June 7-9. We know that many people want to actively promote and celebrate peace, but too often don’t know how to get engaged. Throughout the week there are community events that residents of any age can join.

Coming together like this provides another critical aspect of seeking peace in our city: it extends networks across community and cultural boundaries. Through these events, people that are new to the city or those who don’t have connections beyond their communities can meet others, learn about resources, and support community leaders.

Building ‘pathways of hope’

Often the work of violence prevention is in response to trauma and pain while the far more common day-to-day work involves aspects such as mentoring, athletics, the arts, summer employment and participation in faith communities. During Chicago Peace Week there are many important events initiated by communities that harness the power of grief to build pathways of hope.

Hadiya’s Promise hosted the annual Party4Peace on June 1 in Hadiya Pendleton Park. BUILD Chicago hosted the ‘Invest In Peace March’ on June 5. The Race Against Gun Violence on June 6 will bring more than 80 grassroots gun violence prevention organizations together with corporate and civic partners as well as thousands of people from the fitness community, to build relationships and financial support for the work. Through this Grant Park event, thousands are expected to run, walk or volunteer to support the critical programs that will transpire throughout the summer.

Orange fabric, symbolizing gun violence awareness, tied on a fence at an Englewood school in 2018. Max Herman/Sun-Times file

Brilliance and Excellence, a network of more than 40 mentoring organizations serving young men of color in the city, will host the annual Peace March on June 8, bringing hundreds of mentors and young men together from throughout the city and suburbs.

Events like these are important to remind ourselves and others what it means to resist gun violence. We gather, we comfort and support each other, we learn from each other, and we stand stronger together against the scourge of gun violence. These events are open to all and give every Chicagoan tangible means to support the building of a safer summer.

This is the heart of American democracy and the hope for the future of our city. Diverse voices joining together, diverse resources leveraged for the common good, and the fostering of opportunity to flourish in every Chicago neighborhood.

While our stories are unique, we know that every Chicagoan suffers from the cost of violence. We believe that collective action, like those described here, will lead to greater support for our most vulnerable citizens, greater engagement by those yearning for an end to gun violence, and a safer summer for all of us.

We cannot allow our discontent to subside. Every day matters. Every life matters. The voices of gun violence survivors and the memories of the victims must always remain in our hearts and in our actions. Every Chicagoan can do their part.

Learn more at stridesforpeace.org

Cleopatra Cowley is a longtime South Side resident, the mother of Hadiya Pendelton and the co-founder of Hadiya’s Promise Foundation. Joel Hamernick is a longtime resident of Woodlawn and serves as the executive director of Strides for Peace and the co-founder of the Coach House Solutions Group.

