Remembering the Greatest Generation on D-Day’s milestone anniversary

Gen. George S. Patton once remarked, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”

These words resonate deeply with me as we recently concluded another Memorial Day and now mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 1944, stands as one of the most pivotal moments in modern history. Seven thousand Allied ships, including more than 4,000 landing craft, sailed across the English Channel in the largest armada ever assembled.

After the 100-mile crossing, over 150,000 Allied service members stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. They joined thousands of American, British and Canadian paratroopers dropped earlier behind enemy lines to open a much-needed Western Front in Europe.

Among these courageous few were many from our state. Indeed, walk the Normandy American Cemetery, in France, and you’ll find the names of over 500 Illinois World War II veterans eternally chiseled in stone, 59 of whom died on D-Day.

Opinion bug Opinion

In total, more than 200 Illinois service members died on June 6, 1944, alongside over 4,400 American and Allied forces. Approximately 19,000 Illinois residents and more than 400,000 Americans would perish throughout the war’s duration.

The 16 million American veterans of World War II are often called the Greatest Generation for their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment during some of the United States’ darkest and most difficult days.

Born in the early 1900s and into the 1920s, they grew up under the shadow of World War 1, coming of age during the Great Depression and the rise of fascism and communism across the globe. Yet, as time marches on, we lose more of these firsthand witnesses to history.

According to the National World War II Museum, less than 1% of American World War II veterans are still alive today. In 10 years, fewer than 1,000 may remain.

It’s a loss I’ve experienced. When I began my nursing career with the Department of Veterans Affairs over two decades ago, World War II veterans were our most prominent group. Caring for them and learning their stories was a privilege. But now, as director of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, I meet fewer and fewer every year.

Each veteran lost reminds us to preserve their legacy before it is too late. We owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes, a debt that can never be fully repaid. But by honoring and supporting our veterans, we can ensure that their sacrifices continue to inspire and guide us in our pursuit of a better, more just world.

There are many ways to show support and appreciation for veterans. One of the most direct ways is volunteering with local veterans’ organizations, VA facilities, or national cemeteries.

You can also celebrate our veterans’ service during parades and ceremonies. The Normandy American Cemetery will livestream a D-Day 80th Anniversary celebration Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

The Greatest Generation didn’t end the war on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. However, their victory marked the beginning of the end for fascist Germany, who surrendered 11 months later. Japan surrendered soon after, on Sept. 2, 1945, concluding history’s largest and bloodiest conflict.

One day soon, the U.S. will lose its last member of our Greatest Generation, and the world will be a little darker for it. However, when that day comes, I’ll once again reflect on General Patton’s words, “We should thank God that such men lived.”

James Doelling is the hospital director of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

