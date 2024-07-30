The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Other Views Commentary Education

Bilingual preschoolers shouldn't automatically be tagged with 'at-risk' label

The current screening process treats bilingualism as a problem rather than an asset for kids entering preschool, a professor from Lewis University writes.

By  Hae Min Yu
   
Teacher and students in an international preschool play with a toy together while seated at a table.

A professor of early childhood education at Lewis University says educators should be cautious about attaching “at-risk” labels to bilingual preschoolers.

stock.adobe.com

As another school year approaches, a concerning practice persists in many Illinois school districts: labeling young children as “at risk.”

This classification, while seemingly innocuous, carries profound implications that could shape a child’s entire educational journey. In many local districts, children qualify for early childhood programs under three categories: at risk, special education or paid. The “at-risk” category in my school district is defined as “children who are at risk for delay in one or more areas of their development without effective intervention.”

As an early childhood educator and mother of two bilingual children, I never expected to face the stigma of an “at-risk” label when enrolling my first child in preschool. Yet, that is exactly what happened in our northern Illinois suburb. After the initial screening procedure, I received a notice stating my child was assigned to the “at-risk” track because he “did not articulate well.”

When I pressed for details about their evaluation process, I received no formal report, only uncomfortable pieces of information: this was quite common for children from non-English speaking households, no one would know that my child was in the at-risk track, and the tuition would be free for this track.

Opinion bug

Opinion

According to the most recent report on the Preschool for All grant published by the Illinois State Board of Education, more than 64,000 preschoolers were served through statewide at-risk program funds, with most identified as members of racial/ethnic minority populations. This statistic reveals a troubling pattern: children from diverse backgrounds are disproportionately labeled as “at risk.”

The trade-off between free tuition and the “at-risk” label creates a difficult dilemma for many families. While additional resources and support to ensure all children succeed are always welcome, this process should be framed positively, acknowledging children’s journey in navigating multiple languages and cultures. This current approach, with its deficit-based label of “at risk,” does the opposite, treating bilingualism as a problem rather than an asset.

The guilt and self-doubt as a parent were overwhelming. I questioned everything: my parenting, our cultural values, and the benefits of bilingualism that I had long advocated for. I found myself reluctant to discuss my child’s situation even with close family members, illustrating the profound stigma associated with this label and creating what I can only describe as a “hurtful secret.”

It’s OK to challenge labels

The turning point in my open advocacy came while teaching future early childhood teachers. Mustering the courage to share my experience openly while discussing effective assessments for young children, I was surprised by the students’ overwhelmingly empathetic responses. Their reactions revealed a newfound awareness of the destructive nature of such labeling and inspired me to share my story more broadly. So here I am. I share this experience as an act of resistance, but also as a source of what John Quicke, an educational psychologist, calls “hope without illusions.” It is a recognition that while change may be difficult, it is possible if we confront these issues openly and honestly.

Despite the district’s preschool program’s renowned curriculum and staff, I could not have my child start his educational journey with an “at-risk” label. I enrolled him elsewhere, where he experienced label-free years with teachers who supported our family’s diverse background. My child’s two languages have been beautifully developing.

Every year, I check the district’s website, hoping for change, only to find the same disheartening language. This disappointment underscores the urgent need for action. Through this public platform, I invite you to rethink the “at-risk” label for young children and advocate my voice to trouble this label.

To policymakers and district leaders: Consider that labeling young children as “at risk” is potentially harmful. Create a system that celebrates linguistic diversity and nurtures potential.

To educators: Challenge these labels and focus on specific areas of support without stigmatizing the child’s entire experience.

To caregivers facing this challenge: You’re not alone. Advocate for your child’s abilities and challenge labeling practices that fail to recognize their potential.

By working collaboratively, I believe that we can create a more equitable, nurturing and effective educational environment. This is not just about changing labels. It is about reshaping our educational philosophy to embrace the rich diversity that defines our community. The future of our children, and indeed of our society, depends on our ability to see and cultivate the unique gifts each child brings to the classroom.

Hae Min Yu, Ed.D., is an assistant professor of early childhood education at Lewis University.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

