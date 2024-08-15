The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Indian Independence Day celebrations should be free of Hindu nationalism

Most Indian Americans simply have no interest in promoting Hindu nationalism. We must educate our communities as we celebrate Indian Independence Day over the next few days.

By  Rasheed Ahmed
   
A child in blue shirt and cap holds an Indian flag behind an American flag.

A child holds an Indian flag in the West Ridge neighborhood during India’s 77th Independence Parade on West Devon Avenue in 2023. Aug. 15, 1947, marks India’s independence from Britain.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The first Indian Independence Day I can remember was with my family in Hyderabad, India. I was 10 or 11 years old and remember seeing enormous parades at the state capitol building. When I came to the U.S. in the early 1980s, the parades were much smaller and more subdued. But since that time, the Chicago parades have grown, coming to represent the connection we feel for our birth country and its triumphant break from British colonial rule.

With Indian Americans now the most politically active Asian American group in the country, it’s no surprise that Chicago, Schaumburg, and Naperville are all set to have their own sizable Indian Independence Day events in mid-August.

The growing pride and strength of Indian Americans is a cause for celebration. The domestic growth of Hindu nationalism, an ideology that is tearing India apart, is not.

Hindu nationalism is a movement that seeks to remake India into a pure Hindu nation, in which followers of other faiths, particularly Islam and Christianity, are subjected to routine, state-sanctioned discrimination and violence. Championed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it motivates frequent violence against Muslims, Christians, caste-oppressed, and indigenous Indians, all of whom are seen as foreign threats to the dominance of Hinduism.

While Chicago hasn’t yet seen anything as overtly bigoted as the anti-Muslim hate symbols paraded through New Jersey by Hindu nationalist groups in 2022 and 2023, nor the anti-Muslim float slated to appear this year in New York City, our independence day parades have nonetheless platformed groups that endorse these hateful ideas from abroad. This year, it is crucial to oppose them publicly, to instead stand together as Indian Americans and offer an alternative vision premised on unity and respect for all faiths.

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, known as HHS, is one of the main Hindu nationalist groups in Illinois that has participated in Indian Independence Day parades. According to Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, the HSS is the U.S. counterpart of a massive militant organization in India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS. The HSS was founded by former RSS members, takes its name from the organization and celebrates many of the same principles and political leaders.

This is a problem: RSS members helped to organize mass killings of Muslims in 1991 and again in 2002. RSS leaders bragged of killing Muslims in the aftermath, and have continued since that time to issue a slew of hateful remarks against Muslims in their desire to purify India of Muslim influence.

A longing for strong interfaith relationships

Considering the HSS connection to this foreign hate group, it is an affront to the Muslim community that it has had such a large cultural and political imprint in Chicago and Illinois.

The HSS has led exhibits for members of the Illinois Legislature on the meaning of Hinduism, organized yoga events at Navy Pier, and at a 2021 Indian Independence Day parade, met with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., and state Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove. HSS members were also part of a broader coalition that successfully blocked Chicago’s City Council from passing legislation that would have condemned Hindu nationalist violence.

Despite the political prominence of the HSS, most Hindus, and most Indian Americans of all faiths whom I know do not stand for their principles.

In my own interfaith work, members of mosques, Hindu temples and churches have all spoken with me with longing for the India they remembered growing up, an India where relations between different religious communities were far stronger. The vast majority of Indian Americans simply have no interest in promoting Hindu nationalism.

This being the case, it is important for us to educate our communities as we celebrate Indian Independence Day the next few days. When the HSS sets up booths at parades, we must do the same. When HSS makes floats, we must make floats promoting tolerance and interfaith understanding.

The good thing is that there is already a lot of momentum in Chicago. Learning from the successes of the opposition in India, which made historic gains in the most recent election, Chicago saw the emergence of a brand new pro-democracy coalition called SACRED Acts in July. Inaugurated in part by Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, this new coalition aims to shore up support for democracy in India and the U.S. alike.

We must all continue to build on these gains, to build an India and a U.S. that reflects the tolerant, pluralist principles that unite the Founding Fathers of both of our nations.

Rasheed Ahmed is executive director of the Indian American Muslim Council.

