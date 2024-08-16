Don't let political polarization damage your mental health

Political polarization is not just a concerning trend across our country — it poses a significant threat to our collective mental health. Recent election cycles have made polarization worse, creating extraordinary levels of stress and anxiety in our daily lives.

This election year, characterized by extreme divisiveness and hostility, feels particularly overwhelming. It is crucial that we actively seek relief from this strain on our mental wellness, as individuals and within our communities. Polarization influences not only our political interactions, but also our interpersonal relationships and how we manage daily challenges. Alarmingly, research indicates that even sixth graders are increasingly learning to distrust and alienate others based on political differences — a marked departure from previous decades.

Why does this matter? Today’s polarized political climate, coupled with the often-hostile tone of our communication, impacts us directly on a day-to-day basis while also exposing us to vicarious trauma. Vicarious trauma arises when we witness or indirectly experience distressing events — including dangerous and extreme political content — and can significantly compound mental health struggles.

This emotional strain can alter our sense of self and identity, reduce our ability to constructively engage in political discourse, weaken our mental resilience and make it challenging to engage in meaningful action. Ultimately, the strain perpetuates polarization and psychological distress.

While there is no immediate solution, we owe it to ourselves and each other to disrupt this cycle of vicarious trauma and polarization.

Disrupt negativity, set boundaries, seek other perspectives

For one, we can focus on positive self-talk. Disrupting negative self-talk is crucial because our internal conversations shape our reality. Constantly telling ourselves that change is impossible can reinforce a sense of defeat, weakening our motivation to take positive steps. To build hope and resilience, we need to believe that change is possible and find meaning in challenging different viewpoints.

Setting boundaries that make sense for you is also important. While staying informed is key to participating in a democracy, many of us have fallen into the trap of “doomscrolling” — getting caught in a seemingly never-ending stream of negativity on social media or news platforms — which causes our tension, stress and anxiety levels to spike upwards. If you relate to this, consider turning off phone notifications so you are not consistently alerted to difficult and oftentimes traumatic breaking news.

Determining healthy boundaries should be informed by more frequent self-check-ins: Before you engage with political content, ask yourself if you are in the right mental health space to receive that type of information. Just as we pay attention to our physical health to guide healthy decisions, we must take cues from our mental health as well.

Seeking differing perspectives is essential, too. Surrounding ourselves exclusively with those who share our views can reinforce division, while isolation can deepen binary thinking. Building connections across political ideologies can foster understanding and collaboration. However, it is equally crucial to set boundaries when political discussions become harmful. By establishing clear limits and focusing on constructive dialogue, we can better maintain healthy relationships without allowing disagreements to undermine connections.

Being action-oriented is another key strategy. By participating in meaningful conversations that address political and societal issues, we can transform feelings of helplessness into empowering opportunities for change. While each of us has one vote, we have endless chances to build bridges that turn adversity into a catalyst for positive action. This approach not only fosters sustainable change, but helps us convert feelings of powerlessness into a source of collective strength and recovery.

The cycle of political polarization harms all of us, but we have tools to counteract its effects. By refining our self-talk, managing our habits, nurturing our relationships and embracing action, we can rebuild connections and strengthen our resilience. The stakes are high, but by harnessing our collective strength and hope, we can build a more connected, supportive and thriving future.

If you are struggling with the mental health effects of political polarization and don’t know where to turn, NAMI Chicago is here to provide support for you, your loved ones and even your workplace in establishing a strong foundation for improving mental well-being and navigating these challenging times. Resources, classes and trainings are at www.namichicago.org .

Alexa James is CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago.

