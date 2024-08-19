Muslims will keep facing hate crimes if Congress stays silent

Hate crimes have long been a scourge on American society, their presence a persistent blight on our national conscience. In moments of catastrophe, like the many we have witnessed in Gaza since Oct. 7, our biases transform themselves into hatred and manifest in the most dangerous and wretched ways.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has taken an important step toward the legislature playing a productive role in healing this uniquely American period of discourse. Durbin announced in May the committee will hold a hearing to examine threats facing marginalized communities and explore how the federal government can better protect the civil rights and safety of all Americans.

In his announcement, Durbin highlighted a disturbing trend: Since Oct. 7, “we’ve seen a rise in hate incidents across the country, particularly targeting the Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities. Sadly, no community is immune from violent acts of hate, and the increasing use of hateful rhetoric by political leaders is exacerbating the problem. Congress cannot turn a blind eye to it.”

This rise in hate incidents has affected the Arab and Muslim communities in ways not seen for decades, reviving the sting of Islamophobia akin to the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001. Despite multiple congressional hearings on antisemitism since the war in Gaza began, there has been a glaring absence of similar attention to anti-Muslim bias. This neglect underscores a troubling double standard that warrants urgent attention and understanding.

The roots of anti-Muslim animus run deep within our national security policy, and in this pivotal moment, like many before, the actions of a few have made the world less safe for the many. For decades, American national security strategy has harbored an anti-Muslim bias, causing significant harm both abroad and at home.

The surge in violence following Oct. 7 illustrates how U.S. foreign policy, shaped by alliances and perceived threats, unfairly targets Muslims. In Plainfield, just days after Oct. 7, 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked, allegedly by their landlord, who yelled “You Muslims must die” as he began choking the mother, the family told the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Wadea was killed. He was stabbed 26 times with a long military-style knife, authorities said.

The dominance of the Israeli narrative in academia and government exacerbates this bias. Twenty-eight states have laws that penalize businesses or individuals from engaging in or supporting the boycott of Israel, and the U.S. House passed legislation expanding the Department of Education’s definition of antisemitism to include any criticism of Israel at all.

Muslims are often unfairly portrayed as security threats, justifying increased surveillance, profiling and discriminatory immigration policies like what we saw from the Patriot Act and former President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. This environment of suspicion undermines the American values of equality and justice.

Durbin deserves praise for recognizing the broad spectrum of hate crimes impacting our nation during this time of crisis. The Muslim Public Affairs Council stands firmly in solidarity with Jewish Americans and faith leaders against antisemitism in any form. Our community simply asks the same of Congress when bigotry darkens the doorsteps of our Muslim friends and neighbors.

It is imperative for Congress to take a holistic approach to combating hate, as Durbin is. This means not only addressing antisemitism but also shining a light on Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry that threaten our communities. Durbin’s leadership is a step in the right direction, but it must be part of a broader, sustained effort to uphold the civil rights and safety of all Americans.

While we applaud Durbin, we continue our call on Congress to extend the same care and consequence to anti-Muslim animus as it does to antisemitism. The fight against hate requires a united front that recognizes the interconnectedness of our struggles and the shared humanity that binds us all.

Salam Al-Marayati is president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council.

