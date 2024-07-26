Northwestern Law School is target of conservative attacks on faculty diversity

On July 2, the Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences (FASORP) filed a federal lawsuit against Northwestern University, alleging the law school engages in discriminatory hiring practices favoring racial and gender minorities over white men.

The organization’s stated goal is to “restore meritocracy at American universities by eliminating the use of race and sex preferences.” This litigation is part of a broader conservative agenda to obstruct racial progress following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision limiting race-based affirmative action in college admissions.



FASORP’s complaint is a prime example of a well-worn playbook: It misdefines merit, attacks minorities as unqualified and labels corrective measures as reverse discrimination.

The lawsuit targets four Black faculty members — Destiny Peery, Paul Gowder, Candice Player and Jamelia Morgan — and claims they are unqualified without providing substantive evidence. In fact, these Black hires are as qualified, if not more so, than their white counterparts.

The only standard FASORP articulates is that "[w]hite faculty candidates will not be considered by Northwestern unless they graduated near the top of their class from an elite law school.” It criticizes Peery for not attending a top 10 U.S. law school, ignoring that Northwestern, where she attended, has consistently ranked among the top 14 U.S. law schools.

This selective scrutiny overlooks the hiring of several white male faculty who also did not attend one of the top 10 American law schools. The discrepancy in applying these standards exposes the flaws in FASORP’s claim.

Moreover, the educational credentials of the Black faculty members named in the complaint are comparable and, in some cases, superior to many of their peers. Peery holds both a JD and a Ph.D. in social psychology from Northwestern. Player has a JD and a Ph.D. in health policy from Harvard. Gowder holds a JD from Harvard and a Ph.D. in political science from Stanford. Morgan earned her JD from Yale.

White men still more likely to be hired

FASORP’s second argument, that Northwestern’s hiring practices are unfair to white men, distorts the concept of intersectionality, which explains how various aspects of a person’s identity intersect with systems of oppression. FASORP inverts this concept to portray white men as victims, arguing that out of 21 interviews from 2021 to 2024, Northwestern gave offers to only three white men, a rate of 14%.

Yet white men surpassed every racial minority group except for Asian men, who they matched. Out of those 21 interviews, Asian men received three offers, Asian women one, Black men one, Black women two, Latino men one and Latinas, none. White women were the only demographic that surpassed white men, receiving at least seven offers.

These numbers do not indicate a bias against white men but rather a more equitable distribution of opportunities among qualified candidates, including those historically underrepresented in academia.

Historically, institutions like Northwestern have struggled with racial inclusion. Students voiced concerns about the lack of Black faculty only a few years ago. Conservative litigants are trying to to block progress just as Northwestern takes steps toward more significant equity.

FASORP is not defending meritocracy but perpetuating a system that marginalizes talented individuals based on race. We must protect affirmative action as a necessary corrective to racial discrimination and continue to push for a more inclusive and just academic system so that all qualified individuals, regardless of race, have an equal opportunity to succeed.

We must stand firm in our commitment to equality and strive for a more inclusive academic environment.

Sheldon Bernard Lyke is an associate professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law. He is a Chicago native and an alumnus of Northwestern University School of Law, where he served as a visiting assistant professor from 2012-2013.

