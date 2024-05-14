The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Celebrating a 20th anniversary and a nearly 20-pound brown trout

Stephanie Migawa’s nearly 20-pound brown trout put some extra celebration into her 20th anniversary on the Long Gone 3 charter out of Waukegan and earns Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman, Outdoors Columnist
   
SHARE Celebrating a 20th anniversary and a nearly 20-pound brown trout
fotw05-15-24bigbrownRS.jpg

Stephanie Migawa has help holding her nearly 20-pound brown trout, caught out of Waukegan.

Provided

Stephanie Migawa knows how to punch up a 20th anniversary celebration.

Her family limited on coho and a nearly 20-pound brown trout last Wednesday on the Long Gone 3 charters out of Waukegan.

“I just kept pulling and pulling,” Migawa said of the brown. “It’s the biggest fish I’ve ever caught. I don’t go out to fish very often.”

“It was roughly 19 pounds, just under 20, and was 34 inches,” Capt. Jim Goebel said. “It came on a downrigger, 19 feet, with a gold blank copper spoon from SeaQuest.”

The brown was caught off Great Lakes Naval Base in 40 feet.

“The wife caught all the big fish all the day long,” Goebel said.

Migawa, who works for the Department of Defense, and her husband Tony were celebrating their anniversary and “drove up for the day to do a fishing trip.”

I would say drove in, since they came from Blue Grass, Iowa, just west of the Quad Cities.

“If you ever stopped at the World’s Largest Truckstop on I-80, we’re six miles from there,” she said.

Within a day, Tony smoked some of the brown to eat.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Home Depot nesting duck, goslings and invasive red swamp crayfish
3 beloved great horned owls living in Lincoln Park die in a month: 'It's a really tragic end'
Kids standing in Rock Creek dipping test tubes around
Antioch students juggling baseball and bass fishing
Chicago fishing: Take a sample of the area's full spring variety
A cicada love story: Bugs, badminton and art projects
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man puts up with wife abusing him, cheating on him
Even as she meets her boyfriend often and talks with him on the phone in front of her kids, she thinks she’s keeping her affair secret.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
Beef, Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Recipes
Menu planner: Save some money and make beef, bean and corn quesadillas
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Education
School choice divides Chicagoans, poll shows
Chicago residents are divided over whether parents should be able to choose a school other than the one in their neighborhood, and two-thirds think the priority should be on funding the local school.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
CPSSURVEYOVERVIEW-051424 13.jpg
Education
Chicagoans give CPS a ‘C,’ say students are not learning enough, according to survey
Parents and others don’t blame teachers but see the lack of learning as an effect of poverty and other challenges, a poll of 2,100 Chicagoans finds.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 14, 2024
By Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
 