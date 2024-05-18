Chicago outdoors: Photographing sunspots, Palmisano Park coyote, a tug favor

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jeff Sadowski photographed and took video last Saturday of the coyote that is around Palmisano Park. That reminded me of doing the book review for “Coyotes Among Us” and how the researchers found urban coyotes are very good at staying hidden even in densely populated areas.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

Sunspots. Mark Kasick

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I saw the recent eclipse in totality recently and was so blown away by it, that I started playing around with solar photography. I don’t have a telescope so I started adapting my 500mm lens that I mostly shoot wildlife with. I used extensive PPE and the proper equipment to safely do this. It would be very dangerous to one’s vision and camera otherwise. It took extensive noodling in Adobe Lightroom.” Mark Kasick

A: I love intersections of the natural world and modern technology.

LAST WORD

“I did a favor for you guys. Now you can do me one. If you see these blue and white tugs coming, you need to get out of the way.”

Joe, the tug engineer who videoed a bass-tournament cheater, to the tournament anglers.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday, May 21: Guide Mike Norris, “Spring to Summer Transitions for Smallmouth Bass,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

FESTIVAL

Next Saturday, May 25: Wolf Lake Bi-State Wetlands, Wind & Water Festival: Sponsored by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, 5-mile bike ride, 9 a.m. visitor center William Powers SRA; hike, 2 p.m. Mitigation Wetlands, Hammond, Indiana; (online registration required for both at wolflakeinitiative.org, deadline Wednesday, May 22.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Wednesday, May 22: Palos Park banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park, https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Palos-Park-Chapter-Banquet-Orland-Park-Il-80867

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

HUNTER SAFETY

June 29-30:Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, May 25: Suddenly In Command, Chicago, Jennifer Angone, uscgaux3511@gmail.com

Next Saturday, May 25: Boat America, Hammond, Indiana, Joshua Zajac, uscgaux3511@gmail.com

HALL OF FAME

July 15:Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at https://ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

