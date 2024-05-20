The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Could the Chicago River be having a run of white bass?

Dan Renkosiak caught his PB smallmouth bass Friday on the Chicago River downtown, then found dozens of white bass, raising the question of whether there is now a white bass run on the Chicago River.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Could the Chicago River be having a run of white bass?
fotw05-22-24smallmouthChicagoRiverRS.jpg

Dan Renkosiak holds his PB smallmouth bass, caught on the Chicago River downtown.

Provided

Dan Renkosiak earns Fish of the Week for an apparent white bass run on the Chicago River and a personal-best smallmouth bass caught Friday on the Chicago River downtown.

“My son was fishing the main branch of the river today,” his dad (WindyCity Weather and News) messaged on X. “Caught his personal best smallie in the river then found the white bass by a discharge pipe [downtown]. He says he landed about 70 of them.”

White bass are sporadic catches on the river, a run is something extra.

fotw05-22-24whitebassChicagoRiver.jpg

One of the dozens of white bass caught and released by Dan Renkosiak Friday on the Chicago River.

Provided

His dad added, “He loves taking his kayak down there. Said he had a small cheering gallery on the bridge.”

Cheering onlookers from bridges is one of the great joys of fishing downtown.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

