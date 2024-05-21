The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Loose pedal swans to the Montrose Horseshoe, grist for the Chicago fishing advisory committee

Loose pedal swans at Humboldt Park were among the topics brought up Thursday at the Chicago fishing advisory committee meeting.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Loose pedal swans to the Montrose Horseshoe, grist for the Chicago fishing advisory committee
swan2024HumboldtParkModestoPerez.jpg

A pedal swan sailed loose on Humboldt Lake, a source of annoyance among anglers and residents.

Provided by Modesto Perez

Modesto Perez lived in Humboldt Park for more than 45 years and the pedal swans finally got him.

“I was wondering about these SWANS that are in the park are destroying the fish habitat,” he emailed. “Here’s a picture of one that got loose. The lily pads are being destroyed. The person that’s running this program with the swans and the bikes doesn’t give a DAMN about Humboldt Park and was supposed to start on Memorial Day and finish on Labor Day but it seems to me there’s no regulating this.”

The topic came up Thursday at the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting at 31st Street Harbor and others had multiple complaints, too. The word and photos were passed to the Chicago Park District.

As new chair Stacey Greene-Fenlon said, that’s the sort of thing the committee should be tackling.

Discussions also included the disrepair of the Montrose Horseshoe, the Navy Pier Marina and the disrepair of the Calumet Park launch. The committee now has an email for such things: Chiagofishingadvisory@gmail.com.

I highly advise using that email. The committee does not meet in person during the summer months, but still deals with issues and passes information via emails.

Next Up In Outdoors
Could the Chicago River be having a run of white bass?
Chicago outdoors: Photographing sunspots, Palmisano Park coyote, a tug favor
Searching for the northern lights — but finding dog sleds, reindeer and cod
Peering at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier, pondering Chicago and fishing ambience
Five area high schools doubled down for the bass fishing state finals
Growing to be a lover of morel mushrooms and the outdoors
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband says he no longer gets high, but clearly he does
His wife doesn’t mind his marijuana use but wishes he’d stop lying about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet
White Sox
Garrett Crochet 'making it look too easy' in first go as White Sox starter
Crochet hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox Yankees Baseball
White Sox
White Sox DFA Brad Keller, lose to Blue Jays in series opener
The right-hander allowed four home runs against the Yankees on Saturday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lane's Sebastian Wilson (31) celebrates with Ethan Borggren (24) during the city championship game against Kenwood at Wrigley Field.
High School Baseball
Lane beats Kenwood to win the city title and celebrates twice after a bizarre ending
The Champions thought they had won the city title after a ground out to first, but had to do it all over again after an umpire revealed his call.
By Michael O’Brien
 