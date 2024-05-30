Go & Show: Willow Slough's 75th and Chicago Yacht Club's In-Water Boat & Tech Show
A celebration around Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area’s 75th anniversary and Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show are Go & Show this week.
- The celebration for Willow Slough, an hour south of Chicago on the Indiana side of the state line, is Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2. It includes guided hikes both days, kayak tours on Saturday and an evening campfire Saturday. I considered doing a kayak tour, but instead I think I will do a guided hike. The site has hiking trails, lake views, picnicking, camping and access to hunting, fishing, wildlife watching and more. Willow Slough is coming off a major and innovative renovation of its main lake, J.C. Murphey. For more details and to register for some events, go to in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/properties/willow-slough-fwa/
- Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show is Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, at Monroe Station. Register and see details at chicagoyachtclub.org/in-water-boat-and-tech-show
