Thursday, May 30, 2024
Go & Show: Willow Slough's 75th and Chicago Yacht Club's In-Water Boat & Tech Show

A celebration around Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area’s 75th anniversary and Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show are Go & Show this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
WillowSlough03--14-24sign.jpg

Sign for Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area, which is having it’s 75th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Dale Bowman

The celebration of Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area’s 75th anniversary and Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show are in Go & Show this week.

  • The celebration for Willow Slough, an hour south of Chicago on the Indiana side of the state line, is Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2. It includes guided hikes both days, kayak tours on Saturday and an evening campfire Saturday. I considered doing a kayak tour, but instead I think I will do a guided hike. The site has hiking trails, lake views, picnicking, camping and access to hunting, fishing, wildlife watching and more. Willow Slough is coming off a major and innovative renovation of its main lake, J.C. Murphey. For more details and to register for some events, go to in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/properties/willow-slough-fwa/
  • Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show is Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, at Monroe Station. Register and see details at chicagoyachtclub.org/in-water-boat-and-tech-show
