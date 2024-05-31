Pushing for a Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve

Even the names conjure wildness: Snake Road running parallel to Inspiration Point, Garden of the Gods, Lusk Creek Canyon, Burden Falls Wilderness, Little Grand Canyon, Bell Smith Springs and Jackson Falls.

Jim Balas from Des Plaines, Ill., walks the scenic LaRue Road near Wolf Lake, Ill., in Union County, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2003. The reason Balas drove over 350 miles to walk the two and one-half mile stretch of road is slithering near his feet, under the leaves, and in the grass, snakes. On this U.S. Forest Service road in far southern Illinois, officials call it the only road the government owns that’s closed to vehicle traffic in order to protect reptiles and amphibians as they cross. (AP Photo/CharlesRex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CRA101 AP

When I asked Les Winkeler and John Wallace their favorite parts of the Shawnee, I realized it’s a toss-up for me: Burden Falls or Jackson Falls (falling waters touch my soul).

Wallace’s favorite is Lusk Creek Wilderness, largest Wilderness Area in the SNF.

“You have to have a good chunk of time to get down into the canyon,” he said. “So lush and one minute on top of a sandstone bluff and the next minute a hot and dry sandstone bluff and next in almost a tropical paradise in the flood plain with life everywhere.”

Winkeler’s favorites are around Bell Springs and Burden Falls with the unique rock formations.

Burden Falls highlights Burden Falls Wilderness in Shawnee National Forest. Dale Bowman

Winkeler is president and Wallace vice-president of Shawnee Park and Climate Alliance.

For a couple years, the group has pushed to switch the SNF from the U.S. Forest Service (Department of Agriculture) to the National Park Service (Department of Interior) and make it the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve.

Similar transfers have occurred before: Glacier (1910), Olympus (1938) and Great Basin (1986).

I held my opinion because I worried the switch would end hunting on the largest piece of public land in Illinois. More below.

Stunning beauty is one reason Jackson Falls in the Shawnee National Forest is considered Illinois’ premier natural climbing destination. Dale Bowman

The USFS describes the 289,000-acre SNF as “nestled in Southern Illinois between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. It features strikingly beautiful oak-hickory forests, flourishing wetlands, lush canyons, razorback ridges and unique geological features. A rare convergence of six natural ecological regions results in a diversity of plant and animal species.”

“We often forget how unique the Shawnee is North America,” said Wallace, a founding member of the Shawnee chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society.

He cited the NFS species list for the SNF: 237 birds, 52 reptiles, 57 amphibians and 109 fish.

A stilted sandpiper, spotted in May in Hardin County, is one of the hundreds of bird species that use the Shawnee National Forest area. Winkeler’s Wings and Wildlife



At issue is the difference between USFS and NPS.

“Two basic reasons,” Winkeler said. “There’s a great economic benefit, we’re not anti-Forest Service, but they manage for lumber. The amount of logging here is not vital. We are trying to become a tourism site and mining and logging do not fit that. Economically, studies and proof on the ground is that a National Park is a cash cow.”

For instance, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore had a total visitor spending of $141,327,000 with an economic impact of $208,509,000, according to recent figures from the NPS.

According to the NFS, “Total spending by visitors to the Shawnee National Forest is about $16.8 million annually.”

“So we are missing out on about a $100 million in impact,” Winkeler said.

It’s personal to Winkeler, a life-long southern Illinois resident and retiree (editor/outdoors columnist) at The Southern.

“We live in one of the poorest parts of the state, with high unemployment and we are losing people,” he said. “Even if the predicted outcomes are half of what is projected, it would be a huge boon to this area.”

He sees hope.

“We live within seven hours of 12 major metro areas, with about a tenth of the population of the country,” Winkeler said. “People don’t need to fly.”

He and his wife Judy have visited more than 30 national parks. The NPS has 423 properties, only 63 are national parks, only 13 east of the Mississippi.

“Every national park is different,” Winkeler said. “We have cypress swamps and Garden of the Gods, Bell Springs. The diversity we have, I don’t know that I have been in a place as diverse.”

I thought this landscape at Bell Smith Springs Recreation Area in the Shawnee National Forest, introduced to me by Sam Stearns and his late Biscuit, would have made an ideal spot to view either the 2017 or ’24 total solar eclipses. Dale Bowman

The NPS has leeway in managing hunting, foraging, fishing and dispersed camping with the Climate Preserve designation. Deciduous forests are good at sequestering carbon, hence the hope as a Climate Preserve.

Hunting is allowed at many NPS sites. According to the NPS “Across NPS units, approximately 51,097,000 acres are open to hunting; 43,331,000 acres are open in Alaska and 7,766,000 open in the contiguous 48 states.”

That’s about 60% of NPS managed lands. Hunting is authorized in 76 NPS units. According to the NPS, “Hunting may occur in park units where it is either mandated or authorized as a discretionary activity in the park’s enabling legislation or other laws.”

The SPCA knows hunting needs to be included if the change to a national park and climate preserve comes. Most likely, areas currently restricted would remain so.

“Biggest reaction from people who visit is that they already think it is a National Park,” Winkeler said. “It’s a win-win all the way around. That’s my bottom line.”

To get involved or know more, see facebook.com/ShawneeNationalParkandClimatePreserve or email Winkeler at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com.