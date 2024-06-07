Natural shorelines are naturally better than armoured ones for the natural world and humans

Ask me if I prefer a natural or armoured shoreline, and I instantly will say natural. Vehemently.

But there are reasons a city such as Chicago would have used armoured shorelines.

‘‘A lot hinges on if it is done right,’’ said Austin Happel, Ph.D., a research biologist at the Shedd Aquarium. ‘‘A lot of natural shorelines have plants that could [prevent or mitigate] erosion. People [who use armoured shorelines] don’t have to worry about that. You don’t have to worry about your skyscraper falling in at some point.’’

That quotable quip makes a point.

It leads into a study headed by the Shedd, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin DNR on ‘‘important trends in fish diversity and abundance along various types of shorelines in the Chicago Area Waterway System (CAWS). The findings indicated both fish species’ richness and the numbers of fish grew with increasing proportions of natural shoreline.’’

Their findings — ‘‘Natural shorelines support greater diversity and abundances of fishes than armoured shores along Chicago’s waterways’’ — were published May 10 in ‘‘Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems.’’

Shedd Aquarium research biologist Austin Happel, Ph.D., sampling on the Chicago River. Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

A couple of basic definitions:

An armoured shoreline is anything of the sort to keep erosion from happening.

‘‘Most prominent in Chicago is the steel walls,’’ Happel said. ‘‘Also, giant piles of rock [riprap]. The ancient version was wood.’’

If you’ve paddled or taken a boat ride on the Chicago River, you know.

Paddlers paddle the North Branch of the Chicago River with its armoured walls. Dale Bowman

‘‘An armoured shoreline is something put there to thwart erosion,’’ Happel said. ‘‘Natural shoreline wasn’t a pile of rocks or a steel wall. It’s a slow continuation from land to water. Most are vegetated. In the shallows, submerged or emergent plant life is occurring there.’’

As to why natural shorelines make a difference, Happel said: ‘‘My running theory is they provided a lot of functions. Armouring disconnects the waterway and land.’’

He cited leaves and plant matter falling into the water from a natural shoreline, providing habitat/structure for some life forms.

A long stretch of natural (sort of) shoreline on the Calumet. Dale Bowman

‘‘More natural shoreline is how the water moves more than when the waterway is straight hallway,’’ Happel said. ‘‘That variation in water flow can act like a type of habitat.’’

A straight hallway describes much of the Chicago River downtown well.

For contrast/comparison, they used the Little Calumet, which also has much barge traffic, with its natural shorelines.

Of note, the study found none of the 15 downtown Chicago samples had more than six species, while more than half the 336 samples from the Little Cal had 10 or more species.

Paddlers utilizing the Chicago River downtown with its armoured walls.

Dale Bowman

This study made creative use of the massive database from the multiagency Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee’s Monitoring and Response Work Group, which regularly samples locations 100 meters apart on CAWS.

Obviously, there are multiple reasons for the number of fish and the number of species in an area.

Happel acknowledges such factors as whether ‘‘waterways are deeper or wider [or] there’s more or less overhanging vegetation.’’

But by isolating the one factor of natural vs. armoured shorelines, they could show the overarching impact.

There’s a wealth of similar studies on ‘‘coastal and estuarine environments,’’ but not much on freshwater systems.

Natural shorelines also increase the use by birds, especially wading birds. Happel did not compile data on this, but, from observation, he noted: ‘‘Natural areas usually have some shallow areas for wading birds. . . . Even on that loop around Goose Island, there are more herons on the natural shoreline areas.’’

Then, of course, we both noted random opposite observations. I’ve seen night herons using steel walls on the North Branch, Happel in Chinatown.

This study could have very practical effects. Happel hopes to provide it for use in the River Ecology and Governance Task Force, which Chicago ‘‘charged with coordinating between government agencies, civic and nonprofit organizations, private developers and local communities to achieve common goals for the betterment of Chicago’s rivers.’’ That includes ‘‘every riverfront within the city limits, including the Chicago River, the North Shore Channel, the Sanitary and Ship Canal and the Calumet, Little Calumet and Des Plaines rivers.’’

The aim of the task force is to ‘‘transform Chicago’s waterway system into a thriving and ecologically integrated natural asset, capable of accommodating the needs of people and wildlife through coordinated planning, investment, management, stewardship and programming.’’

The study’s conclusions fall in line with the task force’s aim, as the abstract shows: ‘‘The results show strong evidence for the negative effects of shoreline armouring of freshwater ecosystems and are consistent with those shown in coastal ecosystems studies. As cities continue to encroach on freshwater systems, greater emphasis on maintaining natural riparian shorelines and ecoengineering hardscapes will increasingly be important for freshwater conservation.’’