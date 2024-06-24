A big walleye comes while trolling for steelhead

Phil Grenchik landed a 9-pound walleye last week while trolling for steelhead off the port of Indiana with boat owner Bob Nikolich and Gerry Croarkin.

“Extremely rare to catch at 2.6 mph,” Grenchik emailed.

Walleye on southern Lake Michigan come often enough to keep the dream alive or maybe that is just enough to tease us.

They did all right on the steelhead, too, with Nikolich reeling in a 10-pound steelhead, as the photo below shows.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

