The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Outdoors Sports

A big walleye comes while trolling for steelhead

Phil Grenchik landed a big walleye while trolling for steelhead last week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A big walleye comes while trolling for steelhead
fotw06-26-24walleyeIndiana.JPG

Phil Grenchik holds the big walleye he boated while steelhead fishing with boat owner Bob Nikolich and Gerry Croarkin off the Port of Indiana.

Provided

Phil Grenchik landed a 9-pound walleye last week while trolling for steelhead off the port of Indiana with boat owner Bob Nikolich and Gerry Croarkin.

“Extremely rare to catch at 2.6 mph,” Grenchik emailed.

Walleye on southern Lake Michigan come often enough to keep the dream alive or maybe that is just enough to tease us.

They did all right on the steelhead, too, with Nikolich reeling in a 10-pound steelhead, as the photo below shows.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year
High school coach teaching the game of fishing at another level
If you want to own a cicada bobblehead, you’ll have to wait for that, too — but only a few months
Of fathers, sons and big predator fish at Hennepin and Hopper lakes
Hot? Here's a guide to how to cool off in the water, from public and private pools to water parks to paddle board rentals
Chicago fishing: Trying for perch, hot summer patterns, bass, steelhead signs
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Work of a departing colleague is about to get dumped on me
And that’s not the only problem at an office where the assistant will make less than the trainee, and the boss is overlooking her main responsibilities.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Caesar Ferrari and his son, Cristian, with their arm around each other smiling toward the camera outside their eatery Caesar Pierogi & Cafe in Portage Park.
Small Business
Caesar Pierogi & Cafe mixes it up with chocolate-filled pierogis and empanadas to antique Polish books
The Portage Park restaurant run by a father-son team has grown its menu offerings since opening in 2022 and added a bookstore, selling Polish, Italian, French, Spanish and English books.
By Amy Yee
 
A couple pushing a stroller walk past a butterfly sculpture set in a garden bed on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
Other Views
There's still plenty to see and do on the Magnificent Mile
This stretch of Michigan Avenue is rebounding post-COVID and adapting to today’s consumers, who crave experiences more than products, writes the managing director of 360CHICAGO.
By Nichole Benolken
 
John awake in OR (2).jpg
Health
Northwestern surgeons perform one of the first 'awake' kidney transplant surgeries
Doctors used a spinal anesthetic to numb the patient from the chest down, eliminating the use of narcotics and general anesthesia, cutting recovery time. The patient, John Nicholas, was released within 24 hours of the procedure.
By Violet Miller
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 