The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Outdoors Sports

UJpdating sturgeon story by giving a sense of where they fit around Chicago and Illinois

Capt. Ernesto Amparan on his Thin Blue Line Fishing charter Saturday found a dead 5-foot sturgeon, which they first thought was a body. It brought up other notable sturgeon encounters in the Chicago area and what the species status is in Illinois.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE UJpdating sturgeon story by giving a sense of where they fit around Chicago and Illinois
fotw07-10-24deadsturgeononboard.jpg

A dead sturgeon,originally mistaken for a body, found Saturday near the R4 buoy.

Capt. Ernesto Amparan of Thin Blue Line Fishing LLC

I’m not sure whether finding a sturgeon or a body is rarer on Lake Michigan.

‘‘I could see a large object floating in the water with a white shirt approximately 300 to 400 yards south from me and in close proximity to the recovery of the first body,’’ Capt. Ernesto Amparan of Thin Blue Line Fishing emailed on noticing a surprise Saturday while setting up lines in 113 feet for a charter near the R4 buoy off the north suburbs.

Earlier Saturday, another charter had found a body believed to be the 41-year-old swimmer unaccounted for in ‘‘harsh swimming conditions’’ June 30 off Evanston.

fotw07-10-24deadsturgeonfloating.jpg

A big dead sturgeon, originally mistaken for a body, found Saturday near the R4 buoy.

Capt. Ernesto Amparan of Thin Blue Line Fishing LLC

‘‘I called the Coast Guard to report my observation, just in case I couldn’t get all my lines out of the water in time before it continued to float away,’’ Amparan emailed. ‘‘As I got closer, the object was getting bigger. My customers all believed it was a person floating, but to our surprise it was an approximately 5-foot dead sturgeon. I have seen one in Lake Michigan before, and it was interesting to see a dead one floating around. My customers were relieved it wasn’t a body and were excited to see the sturgeon.’’

They should be. Lake sturgeon are very rare in the Chicago area.

The Illinois Endangered Species Protection Board lists lake sturgeon as endangered in the state. But a reintroduction was started late last year with the stocking of 4,600 young lake sturgeon from Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery into the Illinois River and its tributaries.

The most famous sturgeon in Chicago history is probably the one of 45 inches, weighing 20 pounds and 2 ounces, caught and released by Collier Moore on Feb. 28, 2000, from Wolf Lake. It had been tagged with Wisconsin tag 5-S-8012 on Aug. 11, 1994, on the Wolf River, about 105 miles upstream of Lake Winnebago. It probably arrived via Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

Of more recent vintage was the 40-inch lake sturgeon, which had a girth of 21 inches and weighed 17.5 pounds, that Tariq Khan caught and released on April 17, 2021, from the south side of Montrose Harbor. He was bottom-fishing for whitefish, lake trout or brown trout with night crawlers.

Wild things

In response to my note last week that I am seeing fewer fireflies than usual, William Paul replied: ‘‘Here in Grundy County, I’m noticing MORE fireflies than usual. It’s been a great year for them. I figured it was due to the early rain and warmth.’’

•  I counted a personal-record 14 rabbits on my ramble Sunday morning with Lady. I keep waiting for coyotes to arrive and thin their ranks.

•  Kate Fuentes sent more photos of the black red fox kit in Lockport, one of them with a regular red fox kit.

blackfoxkitregularkit.jpg

A red fox kit with a rare black fox kit in Lockport.

Kate Fuentes

Stray cast

May the All-Star break be to Chicago baseball what a thunderstorm is to a fishless day

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Coho year keeps rolling, inland it's summer bass and catfish
Chasing the dream of a PB largemouth bass ... and catching it
Chicago Bird Alliance announces naming contest for piping plover chicks
Sirens, thunder, dive-bombing cicadas — all part of the challenge of putting on outdoor theater in Oak Park
Dead sturgeon big enough to be mistaken for a body found near R4
Finding the real wacky world of the outdoors
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Philadelphia Phillies
White Sox
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base
“This kid can swing the bat and he’s interesting at second base, and we’re going to give him an opportunity,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
California Wildfire
Columnists
Wildfires and the harm they bring can be minimized
“The world is on fire” is no longer a metaphor. In the United States, that means almost thousands of deaths and negative health impact from wildfire smoke. Planting more trees and breaking away from our fossil fuel addiction are two ways that can increase protections for forests.
By Ben Jealous
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Injury updates: Cubs activate reliever Mark Leiter Jr. from IL, option Ethan Roberts to Triple-A Iowa
Manager Craig Counsell also gave the latest on Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Hendricks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Raekwon Drake (25) when he played at Orr looks to drive the lane against Mount Carmel.
Crime
'Adorable French bulldog' at center of murder trial involving former Orr Academy basketball star
The pup, named “Chase,” featured prominently in opening statements by both prosecutors and the defense on Tuesday because of his outsize role in a fatal shooting three years ago in Pilsen.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
IMG_1801.jpg
White Sox
Twins-White Sox rained out
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 