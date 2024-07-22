The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Pike on pike action for FOTW

Matthew Lewandowski caught a big pike that attacked the little pike he was reeling in last week in Canada that adds to a family tradition of fishing; and earns Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Pike on pike action for FOTW
fotw07-24-24bigpikeRS.jpeg

Matthew Lewandowski holds the big pike he caught in Canada last week.

Provided

There’s fish stories, then there is Matthew Lewandowski’s tale. The young man from Bartlett was fishing a jig and leech last Tuesday with a 5-foot ultralight rod on Separation Lake in Kenora, Ontario when he caught a 41-inch northern pike.

Nice enough, but the story, well, enjoy.

“I caught a very small northern and was bringing him in,” he texted his dad Shawn Lewandowski. “I got it to the boat and started lifting it out of the water to release and this massive northern comes out of nowhere and dolphin dives into the side of the boat and ate the little thing. It immediately started swimming straight down and I waited a good 30 seconds and then set the hook.”

He estimated it at a 10-minute fight.

Bonus points for using the term “dolphin dives.”

“His [maternal] grandpa [the late Randall Richard Petrbok] would be proud,” Shawn emailed. “Biggest fisherman I knew. Always wanted a 30-inch walleye, 40-inch northern and 50-inch musky. Only was able to get the walleye. He would always say, hey, `Did you see the FOTW?!?!”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Next Up In Outdoors
Prairie State Conservation Coalition stepping up to fund land projections
Chicago outdoors: American white pelicans and feeding rabbits?
El Zoológico Brookfield anuncia una remodelación masiva, planea revolucionar la experiencia tradicional del zoológico
Young man embraces the utter fun of fishing; catching a really big fish helps
Chicago fishing: Big salmon/trout on Lake Michigan, variable conditions inland
Brookfield Zoo announces massive redevelopment, plans to 'disrupt' traditional zoo experience
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Her boyfriend’s family watched him pop the question, and woman’s aunt is hurt that she wasn’t invited too.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Chicago in September.
DNC 2024
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line over Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Some Democrats issued statements of strong support for the vice president, others stayed mum, for now — with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Josette Maskin (from left), Naomi McPherson and Katie Gavin of MUNA pause for a photo Sunday at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
MUNA in 'a sweet spot' as trio arrives for Pitchfork Music Festival show
The band is now making money on the road, a turn that vocalist Katie Gavin calls ‘a game-changer.’
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
Drew Thorpe
White Sox
Drew Thorpe stays on roll with six scoreless innings, but White Sox lose seventh in row
Thorpe lowers ERA to 3.03 in fifth straight start with 2 or fewer runs allowed.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 