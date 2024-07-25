The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Illinois seeking conservation police officer trainee applicants, like right now

Illinois is reaching out for applicants for conservation police trainee, but time is of the essence.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A file photo of conservation police officers in the field.

Dale Bowman

Illinois is again seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee, but you need to move fast, really fast.

I know this is something that some readers anxiously await hearing about.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced: “IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement is currently looking to expand its ranks by 15 officers with the newest class of trainees. Applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, July 26. Instructions for applying can be found online. .... Visit IDNR’s website for additional eligibility information.”

That is Friday, July 26, as in tomorrow, for the deadline.

More information is in the press release at https://dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.30254.html.

For specific questions, the IDNR gave these contacts:

For more information, applicants may call or email a recruiting officer:
• Conservation Police Officer Tom Davis, thomas.davis@illinois.gov, 847-404-3596
• Conservation Police Officer Isaac Gerard, isaac.gerard@illinois.gov, 309-214-0203

