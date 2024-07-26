Shake, rattle and roll with Massasauga & other bands for a Little Cal canoe/kayak launch

The eastern Massasauga rattlesnake (Sistrurus catenatus) is state endangered in both Indiana and Illinois. It is federally threatened.

That came to mind because the sibling rock band, Massasauga, is joining other bands from across the country to raise funds for Eric Plath’s Eagle Scout project for a new canoe launch on the East Branch on the Little Calumet.

It is at the Hobart Art Theatre tonight, July 26, doors opening at 6 p.m.

There’s also a silent auction that will included such things as a fishing boat and trailer, kayaks, a custom-made Boy Scouts quilt, a house party performance from Massasauga and a custom bass guitar. Other partners in the launch project include Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, Save the Dunes, Shirley Heinze Land Trust and BSA Troop 998.

This is an event I wish I could attend.

Here are the details:

Sibling rock band Massasauga is set to rock the stage at the Hobart Art Theatre on July 26th to benefit their co-vocalist / guitarist’s ambitious Eagle Scout Project, developing a new canoe and kayak launch! Joining Massasauga will be four other powerhouse rock bands that are donating their talents to support the cause. They include the popular new age classic rock band Gerhart from NW Indiana, The Creeping Chaos from Detroit with their sci-fi horror themed theatrical rock performances, region hard rockers Flie, and Angeles who is a long time L.A. sunset strip mainstay celebrating their 40th year since their debut album.

Massasauga is a Michigan City based rock sibling trio, consisting of guitarist/co-vocalist Eric Plath (16, Sophomore @ Marquette Catholic HS), Katie Plath (14, Freshman @ Marquette Catholic HS) drummer/co-vocalist, and Matthew Plath (12, 7th Grade @ Notre Dame Catholic School) bassist will perform their high energy over-the-top stage show that is not to be missed! Massasauga will be playing their hard rocking originals as well covers of some of the greatest songs in rock history. Their influences reach across the rock spectrum including bands like Stone Temple Pilots, Black Sabbath, Metallica, the Doors, Iggy Pop, Nirvana, Aerosmith, Local H, Ministry, Garbage, and Queens of the Stone Age. In December, Massasauga released their debut album, “Slither” that has been streamed more than 110,000 times! To date, this young group of hard rockers with elements of metal and punk have performed over 150 shows across the Midwest including opening for several national acts at some of the top venues.

All funds will support Massasauga guitarist and co-vocalist Eric Plath’s Eagle Scout project to build an entirely new public access site for paddling on the newly opened East Branch of the Little Calumet River Water Trail. The project is in partnership with the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, Save the Dunes, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, BSA Troop 998, and many others. Additionally, there will be a silent auction which will include a fishing boat and trailer, several kayaks, a custom-made Boy Scouts quilt, a house party performance from Massasauga, a custom bass guitar as well as many other items. Eric is still collecting items for the silent auction for those who would still like to contribute.

The evening will be kicked at 6:45 by a traditional Boy Scout Flag Ceremony followed by an evening of rocking music! Tickets can be purchased online at the Hobart Art Theatre’s website found at www.brickartlive.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:00 pm, the BSA Flag Ceremony will commence at 6:45 pm with the music starting at 7:00 for this all-ages show. Massasauga invites anyone who is looking to have a fun-filled evening of high energy rock music to join them to raise money for a great cause! More information on the band can be found at www.MassasaugaRocks.com or at https://www.facebook.com/MassasaugaRocks. Eric Plath can be reached via email at eplath07@gmail.com.

