Chicago outdoors: Velvet bucks, Rep. Jackson visits Midewin, Downstate clay targets champ

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bill Peak photographed these bucks earlier this month in a feeding area. “The two bucks looked as though they were warming up for the rut.”

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

BIG NUMBER

1: Rank of Madelyn Coats of Downstate Franklin-Waverly Co-op as female clay target shooter in the nation after the 2024 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Mich.

LAST WORD

Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL-1) saw some bison up close on his first visit to Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. U.S. Forest Service

Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL-1) visited Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington for the first time July 18, led by Midewin supervisor Christina Henderson. They toured restoration areas, the bison areas (and saw some, not always guaranteed), the stark statue dedicated to Joliet Arsenal workers lost in the 1942 explosion and one of the remaining munitions bunkers. His visit matters in expanding support for work in nearby wild areas.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Thursday, Aug. 1: Squirrel season opens

Thursday, Aug. 1: Applications open for free upland game permits

Through Aug. 16: Third lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 8 & 10: Mundelein, arodkey@countrysidefire.com

Aug. 24-25: Morris, (815) 941-1366

Sept. 7: Chicago, https://forms.gle/yUxRfKkHaC5MEh5f9

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

WINGSHOOTING

Aug. 17 or 18: Introductory days, Shabbona Lake SRA, rakcarlson@comcast.net or (815) 757-2949

