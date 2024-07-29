The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
Outdoors Sports

A young man catches lots of big fish, even landing one on a busted rod

Elliott Webster, 8, continues his run of fishing adventures, including landing a fish on a busted rod, and continues catching big fish.

By  Dale Bowman
   
fotw07-31-24ElliottlakerRS.jpg

Elliott Webster, 8, cradles a big lake trout, one of the many big fish he has caught this year.

Provided

Share

Elliott Webster is only eight but he’s a good enough fisherman that his fish stories pile up.

His dad Todd Webster caught me up earlier this month.

“Elliott has been back at it again catching all kinds of species of fish this year,” Todd emailed. “His favorite story to tell is catching a sheephead that snapped his rod in half but [he] was still able to reel it in.”

Among the fish Elliott caught are salmon, lake trout, freshwater drum and smallmouth bass. One laker (above) that he caught looked nearly as big as him. The drum that busted his rod wasn’t even close to the biggest drum he caught this year.

Todd’s college friend Jeff Kopa and the fishing community at Belmont Harbor, including the crew at nearby KingFisher Charters help Elliott and hone his fishing skills.

I did a column on him in October. It’s encouraging that he is still going strong.

fotw07-31-24Elliottbustroddrum.jpg

Elliott Webster, 8, holds his busted rod and a freshwater drum.

Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Share
Next Up In Outdoors
Against all odds, piping plovers keep making history in Illinois
Chicago outdoors: Velvet bucks, Rep. Jackson visits Midewin, downstate clay targets champ
Shake, rattle and roll with Massasauga and other bands for a Little Cal canoe/kayak launch
Illinois seeking conservation police officer trainee applicants, like right now
Bike ride from Skokie to Logan Square shows people of all abilities can ride
The layers of wading into an urban waterway for the first time
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our adult daughter’s boyfriend gambles, probably smokes pot
Parents don’t see a bright future for the guy now staying in their home because he has nowhere else to go.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Street view of developer Sterling Bay's 25-story office tower in Fulton Market at 360 N. Green St. It is opening fall 2024.
Housing & development
Sterling Bay's 25-story office tower in Fulton Market planning fall opening, almost fully leased
The developer’s newest office tower is 90% leased and will be home to Boston Consulting Group, Greenberg Traurig and others.
By Abby Miller
 
Construction inside the United Center begins for the 2024 Democratic National Convention Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024.
DNC 2024
Who’s paying for Chicago’s DNC? Voters won’t have the full picture till it’s long over
Several corporations confirmed to the Sun-Times that they’re pitching in for convention costs, but the full list of political contributions won’t be available until about two month after it’s over — a major transparency issue, reform advocates say.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 29, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
News
Country Club Hills man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
First responders recovered Lorenzo Tobin, 40, from the water near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to die in the lake in two days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 