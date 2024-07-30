Chicago fishing: Big coho/some kings on Lake Michigan, inland bass, bluegill and catfish

Big coho and some kings, including to 28 pounds, on Lake Michigan and the usual summer fare inland of smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill and catfish lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Casey Shell emailed the photo at the top from Saturday out of North Point. Details are in the LAKEFRONT report.

FISHING DERBY

Saturday, Aug. 3: Reel in three hours of family fun at the Annual Fishing Derby. This is a free event but registration is required at dgparks.org. Longest and shortest fish in each age group will have a winner! All ties will be determined by a random drawing. Each participant must be registered to be eligible for prizes. Participants may only win one prize. Children younger than 11 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.All participants 16 years of age or older are required to have a valid fishing license in order to participate.

FROGGING

Illinois: From the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

“Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and line, or bow and arrow and arrow, hand, or landing net.June 15 through October 15, both dates inclusiveDaily Harvest Limit is 8; possession limit is 16A sport fishing license is required to harvest reptiles and amphibians”

Indiana: From the Indiana DNR:

“Frog hunting season runs from June 15, 2024 – April 30, 2025, and hunters can harvest the American bullfrog and green frog. The bag limit is 25 frogs per day with a possession limit of 50 frogs, and any combination of bullfrogs or green frogs maybe be used to reach these bag and harvest limits.”

CHICAGO PASSES

Park Bait and Bridgeport Bait and Tackle are now selling parking passes. Email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions. Chicago Park District parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

North side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Sondra Katzen with a channel catfish among the species caught on a july outing on Saganashkee Slough. Provided

Sondra Katzen emailed the photo above and this from mid-July:

Also, Dave and I finally took his jon boat out on Saganashkee this past weekend. Spent about six hours and did pretty good. Attached are some pics of our catches. Take care, Sondra

Their mix included largemouth bass, white bass and channel catfish.

Ryan holds a big largemouth bass caught from Palmisano Park. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this from Palmisano Park:

So my crew member Ryan caught this 3.8 largie from the pond. [15 min after u left]

I had bumped into Williams on Friday at Palmisano Park.

Charles Horwath with a catfish from the suburbs. Provided

Charles Horwath emailed the photo above and this on Friday:

Hi, Catfish caught with the weightless nightcrawler.No weight, just big for the pond. Charles HDarien

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

Continued high water during the summer months has kept many fish much shallower than most would expect. Walleyes, bass and panfish are being caught against sea walls, chunk rocks and down trees in the water. With all the storms this season there are many new trees that have fallen in the water. Don’t overlook them even though they are new. They attract bait and the bait attracts bigger fish.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a largemouth bass. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes- Flipping into weed pockets has been producing good numbers of bass the past few days. A Berkley Fishing crazy legs chigger craw on a 4/0 Vector Hooks EWG has been the hot bait. The most consistent color has been green pumpkin. FINS Braids 50lb infinity braid is a must to pull those fish out of heavy weed cover. This brief cold front will really have them tight to cover until the weekend when it heats up again.

Rob Abouchar holds a largemouth bass from Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The heat and humidity of late July has the garden in full summer bloom. Tropicals and self seeding cleome and Salvia are popping. Butterflies and humming birds loving life. Fishing from the garden this week at island lake continues to be good for panfish and largemouth bass. Bluegill crappie and small bass still hitting the classic beetle spin. Bass also hitting wacky rigged senko in green pumpkin with chartreuse tip. Minnows under slip float getting attention from yellow Bullhead and largemouth bass in weed beds in 3-5 feet of water. . . . On the music front it was time for reflection and a chance to look ahead to what is next. The two song release is in the books and out for public consumption do to speak. I’m thinking of the conscious rockers recording a couple original songs as the next project. Reflection on having performed with Gizzae indika reggae bands, and looking forward to playing with hurricane reggae band in a few weeks. Add to that being contacted by Gizzae and baby j and his award winning reggae band...it’s all pretty mind blowing and humbling. And the fantastic Gozortenplat sounding great at our first 2 summer shows with show 3 this coming Saturday at the peacetree festival in Kenosha. Gozortenplat also looking ahead to zappafest in December when zappa alumnus Ray White will join us for the performance. The conscious rockers will cap the fantastic summer at the Dock at montrose beach. The kings should be in!

I really enjoy the music report from Abouchar and this week I have one of my own to add. Our second and his band, Something in the Shadows (a form of heavy metal, will be at the Cubbby Bear Wednesday night. Yes, I am proud and it gives me a good reason to hit an iconic spot I haven’t been at in more than 30 years (raising four kids will do that).

Bill Buchhaas with a bluegill from Shorewood. Provided

Bill Buchhaas emailed the photo above and this last week:

Dale...Big bluegill bite on tonight... twister tails from a local retention pond.

BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN

The joy of the first bass on Beaver Island in Michigan. Provided by Mike Lyons

Mike Lyons emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The next generation took to the water for some bass fishing and they are all in, Colin and Conor with their first bass All the best Mike Lyons

He added Sunday:

Friends fishing the big lake doing well with lake trout and occasional kings also

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

Click herefor a preview that gives hope for a good year.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Jon Bartlett at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said walleye are good on Pistakee trolling with Flicker Shads and also catchsing crappie; for bluegill, it is slip bobber rigs; catfish on cutbait with No. 6 circle; for white bass, eating bigger minnow-imitating baits than usual; smallmouth good on the river with Ned rigs.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

CHICAGO RIVER

Vince Oppedisano holds a largemouth bass from the Chicago River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, . . . I gave the riverwalk downtown a shot a couple of days last week with a ned rig. Definitely had to work for every fish, but I found some largemouth, crappie, and bluegill-- including this largemouth which is the biggest I’ve caught on the riverwalk. It’s definitely a different vibe there from the fishing I usually do....you’re basically trying to locate fish in the middle of a big party with tourists from across the globe stopping to chat about fishing. The number one most popular question..."Are there really fish in there??”

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CREEK FISHING

Quinn Snyder with a smallmouth bass from creek fishing in the western suburbs. Provided by George Peters

George Peters emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hi Dale, took my grandchildren Brianna and Quinn Snyder of Naperville out creek fishing west of Aurora. They had fun catching some rock bass and a few smallmouth. Summer fun! G. Peters

Brianna Snyder holds a rock bass caught from creek fishing in the western suburbs. Provided by George Peters

Pete Lamar emailed the photo below and this:

Hi Dale, With the Fox having been fishing so well, at least until all the rain raised the level, I’d been neglecting the local streams. That got fixed with some early evening wet wading late last week. I was very surprised at how low and clear the water was, considering that just a few miles downstream the Fox was a raging, muddy mess. I started out working my way upstream throwing a foam popper into likely looking spots. It wasn’t fast action: just a few small fish here and there. I was about to switch to a subsurface pattern in the hope of getting into more fish. One more cast right up against a fallen tree trunk and the smallmouth in the image attacked the popper and hooked himself. He didn’t give me a chance to foul up by pulling the fly out of his mouth or otherwise missing the strike somehow. I did switch to a minnow pattern and began working my way back to where I’d parked. A few minutes later, I heard a huge splash right behind my knees. I’ve seen raccoons hunting crayfish in this creek before, but they couldn’t make a noise like this; it was too loud to have been any kind of aquatic bird. I turned around to see two adult beavers swimming back upstream as fast as they could. The only thing I can think of is that they were swimming downstream and weren’t expecting to see anyone standing in the middle of their creek; I must’ve startled them as much as they scared me. I took a minute to compose myself before making my next cast, which produced the two-foot-long channel cat in the other attached image. Then I reeled up and beat it back to the car to avoid any additional unusual occurrences. What else might have happened? Hooking a 40 inch muskie on a five weight in a small stream? Crossing paths with a mountain lion on the trail back to the parking area? It didn’t seem like the kind of day to tempt fate with what had happened so far.

That last part is hyperbole.

Pete Lamar holds a channel catfish, caught on a fly, from a west suburban creek. Provided

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 7/29/24 through 8/5/24 Bluegill fishing has been outstanding on the deep weedlines in 18-20 ft of water. You can fish them on a Thill slip bobber with leaf worms 1 ft off bottom or straight lining split shot rigged red worms. The best location has been by Assembly park or by Willow Point. It is hard to find a spot that the bluegills aren’t biting at the present time. If you want to have a fish fry, Delavan Lake is the place to be. Northern Pike fishing has been off a little bit. You can still catch 5 or 6 if you are serious about it, however they aren’t as schooled up as they were in the past couple of weeks. I still bring suckers each trip out just for the chance of catching a few. Most of the action has been in 20-25 ft of water. I’ve been lindy rigging medium suckers on a 24 inch leader. Look for the fish by Belvidere Park or by Browns Channel. Walleye Pike have slowed down a bit. In the early morning hours, you can catch them lindy rigging or trolling deep diving crank baits along the weedline. The best location has been by Browns Channel or by Assembly Point. The best colored crank baits or any lure in a crappie pattern. Largemouth bass has been great on the deep weed and rock points. The fish are really schooled up right now. The best approach is drop shot rigging 4 inch green pumpkin finesse worms or nightcrawlers. Look for the fish by the island and west of Willow Point (where John Gillespie was fishing last week). This time of year there is a secondary pattern, the slop bite. If you cast a Spro frog on the vegetation you will catch as many bass as you care to catch. The fish are by the Boat Launch channel or by the outlet. The preferred color for the frogs is black or white. Perch have been consistent by the Township park. You want to anchor the boat in 12-15 ft of water in front of the beach area. The best approach has been using Thill slip bobbers with a hellgrammite 6 inches off bottom. The fish have been very spooky, so you may need to move around a bit to find the active fish. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a smallmouth bass from the Des Plaines River basin. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. . . . DesPlaines River-

Here’s a recap from last evenings river adventure. I figured with another day of NE winds from the cold front, this would be a better option. The creek did not dissapoint. The moment I entered the water after a bit of a walk, and watching a smallmouth eating a crayfish, I knew exactly what to throw. A Berkley Fishing max scent lil’ trooper in copper/orange with red flake had the smallmouth on the bait. A few rock bass joined in on the fun as well. It was certainly a nice change of pace. . . . TTYL Ken “Husker” O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 2, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Details are at https://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Both bank and boat fishing are open. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open daily, sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at https://www.nature.org/content/dam/tnc/nature/en/documents/2024EmiquonLakeAccessRules.pdf.

SPRING LAKE: Open.

FOX RIVER

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors , texted:

Fox river catfish are preferring stink bait lately. Don’t forget to throw them a piece of cut bait for bigger fish.

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Hey Dale, Water levels on the Fox have been slowly receding for the past 5-7 days, but overall it’s still pretty high. The rain coming this week probably means it’s going to continue to be tough to do any wading. I did see a couple fishermen in the water over the weekend, but the water looked about waist high. The bite was tough for me over the weekend but I did manage a few good smallmouth in the 15 to 18 inch range on crankbaits, plastics, and hair jigs. Fish were on the edges near the banks.

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, I didn’t fish the Fox last night but did take a good look at it. The forecast rains haven’t materialized and the river, while still high, is dropping quickly and is surprisingly clear. I wouldn’t wade areas with which I’m unfamiliar just yet, but it is definitely fishable. Most action will probably take place close to shore out of the heavy current. Pete

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said days they were catching bass in 8-12 and bluegill and pumpkinseeds on the south end in 15-20; at night, they are catching largemouth in 12-14 drop-shotting Berkley Flat Worms; some walleye the same way.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva fishing report 7/29/24 through 8/5/24 Largemouth bass can be caught in 18-24 ft of water. The best location is by Colemans Point or by Trinkes. The best presentation is Carolina rigging green pumpkin or watermelon seed lizards. The leader length to use is about 2 ft. Dragging ¾ oz football head jigs has also been producing a lot of fish. The best color is black and blue or pumpkin seed color. The key to both presentations is to find some rock in the weedline. In the summer months largemouth bass like scattered weeds with rock. Rock bass can be caught in 14-16 ft of water. The best approach is a split shot rigged nightcrawler. The best way to present the nightcrawler is drift fishing or using the electric motor and slowly trolling the nightcrawlers along bottom. The best locations have been by the Military Academy or by Knollwood. If you intend to keep a few fish, make sure you have a cooler of ice to put them in. That will firm the meat up and make them a lot easier to clean. Lake Trout fishing remains very consistent. The best bait remains a small dodger fished with a green and purple fly. The best depth to catch them out of is 85-95 ft of water in 110-120 ft total depth. Most of the success I’ve heard has come from trolling in between Cedar Point and Conference Point. Walleye fishing has been good. It remains a nighttime bite, the best time is 11 pm and 3 am for the most success. The most consistent part of the pattern is wind. When you have some wind, the fish are much more active. Trolling medium diving crank baits or lindy rigging leeches have been the best approaches. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Oliver Dietch, 10, of Evanstn, holds a smallmouth bass caught on a guide trip with Mike Norris. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 7/28/2024 By Mike Norris Big Green Lake: Weather-wise, we have entered a dry period, and water levels are dropping on all the area lakes. With the lack of fresh, clear water entering Big Green Lake and heavy mid-summer boat traffic, water clarity is decreasing, resulting in a tougher bite. Topwater lures are good in the early morning when the bass are high in the water column. By 8 a.m., consider fishing a drop-shot rig or a creature-styled bait along the bottom. Walleyes are still active early and can be caught out on the Baptist and Shale Bars early in the morning. Try a jig suspended just above the bottom from a float and tipped with a half-crawler or leech. I am also catching nine-inch or better bluegills stacking up on steep break lines with a drop-shot rig and half a red worm. Fox Lake: The water level is falling, and the clarity is improving. Try fishing the tips of the islands with a jig and plastic combination for walleye early morning and late in the day. Switch to trolling crankbaits in the basin during the mid-day. Largemouth bass are holding around docks. Skipping Senkos or Strike King Bitsy Bugs under docks to catch them. Panfish have moved deeper and can be found between 8 - 12 feet of water.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Dan Edwards at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle said catfish in the rivers and smallmouth are being caught.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Dominic Cullen hoists a big Chinook and lake trout. Provided by Andy Knapp

Andy Knapp messaged the photo above and this last week:

Hi Dale! Had a heck of a day yesterday off of the R 4 reef. Heres dominic cullen with a 26.16 king and an 18 pound laker. Kids did a heck of a job yesterday!

Jeffrey Williams holds a smallmouth bass caught at the North Slip. Provided

Jeffrey Williams emailed the photo above and this:

Headed to the 87th slip afterwards, hooked up with a 2.8 lb smallie

I had bumped into him earlier Friday at Palmisano Park.

Casey Shell emailed the photo at the very top and this:

Hi Dale, I went out of North Point Marina 7/27. Had a very successful trip for just a few hours on the water. I launched at 4am and had the lines set by 4:30. I headed east till I got 160ft of water. Found a consistent bite in 180ft with lots of marks. I was using dipsy divers to get my spoons down anywhere from 50-60ft down in the water. We fished from 4:30-8am and ended up 7 for 12 with 2 king salmon and 5 cohos. An absolute blast of a morning on the big pond! Sincerely, Casey Shell

Johnny McIntyre, who has been mating for Capt. Gintas Ancevicius on Angler Charters out of Belmont Harbor and also working at Bridgeport Bait and Tackle , emailed that they caught a 28-pound king. More on that later.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Hi Fishing here is hit or miss. I thought for sure in this warmer water perch would have been long gone but last Thursday evening these as well as others were caught here at Montrose in the harbor. You just never know. Still nice Smallmouth in and around the harbors as well as rock bass and nice sheephead. No Kings reported on shore yet but off shore the boats are doing well so hopefully we will have a good fall season. Have a good week.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said fishing out of Chicago was outstanding at the R4 in 100-140, plenty of fish, lots of coho, some kings, steelhead and lakers on a wide variety of presentations (he’s still using mostly flies in the spring patterns). Out of North Point, the hill has tough for kings, unless early or late, better in 130-230, bigger flies working. Mornings are definitely better now.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 7/29 Hi Dale. The absolutely incredible fishing continues. Limit catches are the norm with coho, chinook , steelhead and lakers all coming in big numbers. The most consistent fishing has been 170 to 220 basically anywhere from the state line to the Wilmette area. Downriggers 50 to 80 for mixed catches and below 80 to target lakers and kings with 0 chrome or smoke dodgers with Jimmy fly Little Boy Blue and white flies have been great. Wire divers 135 to 160 out with Musselhead Cornfed flashers and bullfrog, Superfrog, and Blue Dolphin flies from Jimmy fly and Smokin Fish Tackle have been great. Finally long lines, 10 to 13 color leads and 250 or more coppers with Warrior glow spoons or UV in standard sizes took big steelhead and kings. The party will end some time but it’s just been a perfect season. More fish hugs! This 25# chinook came on a Warrior UV Psycho Perch on a 12 color lead on Sunday morning after a 40 minute fight. Capt Scott Wolfe

312-933-0552

LaSALLE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m. to sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait , Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Perch bite on and off lately from portage to st joe Michigan. 20 to 40ft of water using baby golden roaches. This week looks good weather wise minus maybe lil rain. The average size perch for summer time is definitely up. The Salmon bite from portage to new Buffalo has been pretty good for most fishing 80 to 130ft of water. Spoons, spindoctors and flys and meat rigs doing best. Lots of groups out catfishing all over doing ok but cedar lake in cedar lake Indiana doing best day and night using stinkbait, shrimp and cut bait

SHABBONA LAKE

Mr. Jerome with a walleye from Shabbona Lake. Provided by Boondocks

John Honiotes at Boondocks texted the photo above and this:

Catfish are still doing good on shrimp.Bass has been hitting on top water in the Lilly pads. Sorry I don’t have much else to tell you. Thanks John I forgot water temp is 83.3 degrees

Site hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Boondocks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said perch are spotty; kings moved out to 80-90; a big flathead of 39 3/4 pounds caught on bluegills.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar holds a smallmouth bass from the Wisconsin River. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this from the Alexander Flowage:

Hi Dale . . . I hit the Wisconsin river for a few days to continue my senko musky quest. It is peak summer on Alexander flowage with a lot of family fun like tubing water skiing and pleasure boating. It is nice to get out early before it starts to enjoy the spectacular Beauty of the place. I’m blessed to be able to have a place here. The bite for smallmouth was very good with smallies of all sizes hitting wacky rigged senko, og square bill crankbait, and bitsy bug tipped with a quarter piece of senko. Smallmouth were in fallen trees/wood and around docks and rocky shoreline. The bass were all very fat and gave great fights. The bigges ones were really shooting up into the air and landin with a kerplunk back into the river. This always elicits some out loud verbal exclamation. As the wind waves and pleasure boating increased I went for pike in back water protected areas and found them hitting a Berkeley slobberknocker in gold with white kalins grub trailer. The pike were around the thickest weeds but in clean pockets or holes.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Some bounty from the Wolf River at Winneconne, Wisconsin. Provided by Gary Bloom

Gary Bloom emailed the photo above (among others) and this: